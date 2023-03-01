Wall Street Wary of Man United, WWE Deals as Sports Stocks Slump

Brendan Coffey
·5 min read

The hotly anticipated deals that powered sports stocks to start the year have cooled down, nudging the Sportico Sports Stock Index down 6% in February.

The index, which tracks the health of the industry as reflected in 40 U.S. traded stocks that rely on sports for a significant portion of their growth, closed out the month at 1,155. That’s still a gain of almost 10% on the year, more than double the S&P 500 Index’s year-to-date rise.

More from Sportico.com

Despite the advance, most sports stocks were weaker in the month, with 30 of the 40 components dropping in February, reflecting in part the broader market softness. But it also suggests some second thoughts about big deals. Chief among them is Manchester United (MANU), which is accepting bids for the Glazer family’s controlling stake. After shares peaked at an all-time high of 26.84 mid-month, worries began creeping in. First, hedge fund Elliott Management offered financing help for an acquisition of Man Utd., which many interpreted as a sign that the Paul Singer-led fund wanted to help fund the Glazer’s continuing ownership (of course Elliott would if the price was right). Then came a warning from the Glazers to bidders not to run them down. Known bidders, Qatari Jassim Al Thani and Englishman Jim Ratcliffe, had been trying to curry favor with the Red Devils’ balance-sheet obsessed fans by promising a debt-free purchase and to invest money to put Man Utd. back on top. The Glazers could pull a Dan Snyder and not even consider bids from people whom they dislike, no matter how rich.

Finally, the Financial Times ran a column filled with mostly speculative reasons for why Man Utd. is a tough sell–yes revenue is $800 million a year, but soccer players are expensive. Yes, it owns lots of real estate, but, hey, Cristiano Ronaldo said the training complex isn’t up to his standards. Yes, the team’s a crown jewel in the sport, but look at Juventus (JVTSF, down 10% in February); its stock trades at far cheaper multiples than Man Utd. The FT story spooked investors most by peering into the future using discounted cash flow analysis–the CFA’s way of saying guesstimate–and determined the club should be worth about $1.9 billion. The net result of all the bearishness is Man Utd. shares tumbled by about a quarter the past two weeks to finish down 9% for February, at 20.75 a share.

So far, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the other big potential sale in the publicly traded sports world, are holding up fine. WWE closed down 1% to $85 in February. WWE has largely held onto its price gains after controlling shareholder Vince McMahon announced he was returning to maximize shareholder value for the business, including a potential sale. Yet market data compiled by Fintel shows a few hedge funds are betting big that Vince fails: fully 21% of the float–the number of shares available to trade–are bets that WWE shares will fall. Expect some negative rumors to make their way into the market (it may be FT’s next column idea) as bears seek to hammer shares down. On the other hand, it would take short sellers more than 15 days normal trading volume to cover their bets on WWE. That is a classic set up for a short-squeeze, when good news sparks a dramatic spike higher and short-sellers have to cut their losses.

The best performer of the Sportico Sports Stock Index was DraftKings (DKNG), which for the second-month in a row outpaced peers as investors increasingly view the business as the best play in U.S. sports betting. DraftKings shares gained 25%, to finish at $18.86. DraftKings “is a first mover in mobile sports betting and mobile gaming with industry best technology and customer service,” CFRA analyst Zachary Warring said in a weekend research note. DraftKings is is projected to grow revenue 25% annually as U.S. and mobile sports betting expands while capping costs through economies of scale and as weaker competitors eventually drop out of the market, Warring said. Other betting stocks were mixed: Betway parent Super Group (SGHC, up 19%) seems to be putting a terrible 2022 behind it, while Barstool Sports owner Penn National Gaming (PENN) lost 11%.

Another big loser was Sinclair Broadcast Group (SGBI), which fell 21% in the month, despite its efforts to wash its hands of RSN albatross Diamond Sports, which is likely to file for bankruptcy reorganization soon. Last year, Sinclair adjusted its accounting to treat Diamond like an arms-length equity investment rather than a division contributing to profit and loss. Yet in its latest earnings report, excluding Diamond didn’t assuage Wall Street, which wanted a better outlook for this quarter’s ad sales on Sinclair’s extensive local broadcast networks and the Tennis Channel.

Another notable mover was Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) which rose 24% to $60.53 a share as management gave more specifics on a plan to split the business into two. MSG is now proposing to cleave Entertainment into two companies, one of which will hold most of the live entertainment venues, like the world’s most famous arena and Radio City Music Hall, while another company, MSG Sphere, will hold the soon-to-open Las Vegas Sphere, restaurant group Tao Hospitality and MSG Networks. For those keeping score at home, it will be MSG Networks’ fourth home in eight years. It started as part of MSG Corp, which then spun it out as MSG Networks in 2015, then the controlling shareholder, the Dolan family, merged it with MSG Entertainment in 2021. On the sidelines during all this corporate action was the parent of the Knicks and Rangers, MSG Sports (MSGS), which gained 6% in February.

The Sportico Sports Stock Index was formed in August 2020 at a starting level of 1,000, meaning it has gained more than 15% since. It’s an equal-weighting index that is rebalanced quarterly, meaning every component stock is set to be 2.5% of the index value each period. The index starts March rebalanced and with AT&T (T, down 5%) replaced by Bowlero (BOWL), which owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the top 10-pin tour, as well as some 300 bowling alleys in North America.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN)

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.31...

  • Surteco Group (ETR:SUR) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas stumbled badly at Tennessee

    "Tennessee completely outplayed us," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after Arkansas' 18-point loss.

  • Seattle’s housing market has cooled: is now the time to buy?

    Seattle’s once-sizzling housing market has cooled off a lot which is potentially good news for those looking to buy.

  • Tennessee hammers Arkansas to drop Hogs below .500 in SEC

    Arkansas didn't look like an NCAA Tournament team on Tuesday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant Settles Helicopter Crash Photos Lawsuit for Nearly $29 Million USD

    Vanessa Bryant has officially settled her remaining claim against the Los Angeles County for nearly...

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection bid; Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson headed to April runoff

    Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • An Emirati businessman recurs in the Adani group's offshore dealings

    Within the corporate network of India’s Adani group, the names of some people pop up again and again, linked to multiple offshore entities of unclear purpose or labyrinthine structure. In the wake of Hindenburg Research’s accusations of fraud in the Adani group, these people and entities invite questions. Who are they? And, within the group, what precisely do they do?