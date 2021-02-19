Wall Street Week Ahead - Rising U.S. bond yields pose new threat to sky-high stocks

The Wall St. sign is seen outside the NYSE in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market has so far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one year high of 1.36% this week, fueled by expectations that progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth.

So far, stocks have responded with little more than a wobble. But some investors worry that a continued rise in yields on Treasuries -- which are backed by the U.S. government -- could dim the allure of comparatively riskier investments such as equities and weigh on the S&P 500 that has risen about 75% since last March.

"When ... government bond yields rise, all asset prices should reprice lower -- that’s the theory," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that he does not believe yields have yet risen far enough to provide an competitive alternative to stocks.

The rise in yields comes as the S&P 500 hovers near all-time highs at the end of a fourth-quarter earnings season that has seen companies overall report earnings 17.2% above expectations, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings will continue to be in focus next week along with data tracking the economic recovery and developments with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Despite solid corporate results, worried investors can point to any number of signs -- including blistering rallies in Bitcoin and Tesla shares and the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) -- that ultra-easy monetary policy and fiscal stimulus have fueled an excessive appetite for risk that could be curbed if yields start to rise.

The latest fund manager survey by BofA Global Research showed a record in the net percentage of investors taking higher-than-normal risk, cash allocations at their lowest level since March 2013 and allocations to stocks and commodities at their highest point in around a decade.

Citi strategists said in a report this week that a 10% pullback "seems very plausible," noting that "if rising bond yields drag down some mega-cap IT growth names... that will impact the broad index as a result of the over-representation of such stocks."

Analysts at Nomura, meanwhile, said earlier this week that a move above 1.5% on the 10-year could spark an 8% drop in stocks.

Low yields and interest rates support equities in several ways, such as reducing debt and borrowing costs, making stocks look relatively attractive to bonds and helping increase the value of companies' future cash flows.

At 22.2 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, the S&P 500's valuation is well above its long-term average of 15.3, according to Refinitiv Datastream, though several investors said stocks still look relatively inexpensive compared to bonds.

Plenty of investors are sanguine about the move, noting that yields appear to be rising due to expectations of an improving economy.

J. Bryant Evans, a portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, recently added bank and mortgage company stocks to a high dividend portfolio this week to take advantage of the improving economic outlook and rising rate environment.

More broadly, he was targeting a 3% yield on the 10-year for when bonds might start competing more aggressively with stocks.

"For my clients, I would urge some balance and wait a little bit before moving to fixed income because I think interest rates are still extremely low historically speaking," Evans said.

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, is watching whether rising yields eventually come with a "change in tone at the Fed" that suggest the central bank will start tapering its bond purchases as it reins in its stimulus, which could shake the market.

Still, he isn't pulling back on his equity exposure for now because of the recent rise in yields, convinced a strengthening economy will continue buoying stocks, particularly those that should shine in a recovery such as financials and other value shares.

The steeper yield curve, Nolte said, is "the bond market’s way of telling everybody that the economy is recovering and getting healthy."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Edge Lower While Bonds Extend Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks finished mostly lower as benchmark Treasury yields climbed to the highest levels in a year, renewing concern that rising borrowing costs and price pressures could derail the economic recovery.The S&P 500 Index turned negative in the final minutes of trading Friday, ending lower for the first week in three. Utilities and consumer staples led the declines, while the materials and energy sectors finished in the green. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was weighed down by Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc.“The two big things right now are waiting for stimulus and this idea of the reflation trade -- investors have a keen eye out for signs of inflation,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “You see Treasury yields moving higher, that’s causing a bit of consternation in the markets.”Corporate earnings reports had given investors something to think about on Friday other than the relentless rise in Treasury yields, which dominated discussion this week and fueled concern about the staying power of the New Year stock rally. Applied Materials Inc. climbed after a strong forecast for the current quarter helped by growing orders from chipmakers rushing to produce more supply.Recent economic data are a reminder of the fragility of the growth backdrop, with a report Friday showing U.K. retail sales fell more than twice as fast as expected in January.Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced for the first time in four days, while the euro strengthened after Germany’s manufacturing PMI climbed more than forecast in February. The British pound rallied above $1.40 for the first time since 2018.Oil traded below $60 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas after being hit by a big freeze. The White House said it would be willing to meet with Iran, potentially paving the way for more crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold holds near multi-month lows as U.S. yields advance

    Gold held near 11-week lows in choppy trading on Thursday as investor optimism for a global economic recovery raised U.S. Treasury yields and made the precious metal less attractive. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,775.32 per ounce by 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT), near its lowest since Nov. 30 at $1,767.20, hit earlier. Recent U.S. data, including manufacturing numbers from the New York Federal Reserve and separate economic readings from the Philadelphia Fed, were very strong and showed "things are starting to come back from the coronavirus slump," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

  • Roku Glides Past Wall Street Q4 Expectations As Streaming Continues Its March

    Roku continues to ride the streaming wave. The company reported fourth-quarter results ahead of Wall Street expectations as revenue shot up 58% from a year ago to just shy of $650 million. Income from operations swung from a loss of $17.4 million in the year-earlier quarter to a profit of $65.2 million, or 13 cents […]

  • Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

    Oil prices have fallen back below $60 but remain at levels not seen since January 2020

  • Barclays ‘Best Year’, French Struggles Highlight European Banking Split

    (Bloomberg) -- After years in the doldrums, Europe’s investment banks had their moment in the sun in 2020. Some seized it and some botched it.For traders at Barclays Plc, the volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic delivered their “best year ever,” while three of France’s biggest banks were hit hard, highlighting the split in how investment banks in Europe were able to ride the wildest trading year in a decade.“2020 was genuinely a game of two halves, with huge fixed-income beats in the first half as equities languished and the French suffered with derivative losses, and then equities and banking fees staged a strong recovery in the second half,” said Jonathan Tyce, a senior European banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Barclays had a great year.”The uneven performance means the debate on how much lenders should focus on investment banking operations will continue, with the focus now on how trading units will fare in 2021. While many of Europe’s investment banking units thrived on the volatility-driven business, the post-pandemic era could change that, said Tyce.“The pace of trading normalization and increasing competition from the U.S. could render it a distant memory very quickly,” he said.Barclays on Thursday reported fourth-quarter trading revenue that surpassed analysts’ estimates, helping it outpace larger Wall Street rivals with a 45% surge in markets income for the year. Revenue at the London-based bank’s key fixed-income trading division soared 53% to 5.1 billion pounds ($7.2 billion) last year, the most that unit has reported since 2012. The smaller stocks-trading business climbed 31%.“We gained market share across almost all the asset classes,” Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’ve invested in our investment bank for the last five years and I think last year started to pay real dividends and allowed us to be profitable every quarter.”Also on Thursday, Credit Suisse Group AG’s securities unit reported a mixed fourth-quarter. But a rise in advisory fees, as clients tapped surging capital markets for cash, helped overall investment banking revenues increase by about a fifth year-on-year.Earlier in the month, Deutsche Bank AG said an increase in fixed-income trading helped lift the troubled Frankfurt-based lender to its first annual net profit since 2014. The investment bank at UBS Group AG recorded its best performance since 2012 as trading revenue surged 33%.These performances have strengthened the hands of executives like Staley who’ve spent years calling for maintaining significant -- and costly -- investment banking operations and competing against Wall Street’s biggest firms.In 2020, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. reeled in more than $100 billion in combined trading revenue, the first time that’s happened since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2012.Critics of the European investment banking push point to its pitfalls, particularly in France.French banks BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis SA saw some 2.5 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in combined revenue from equities trading erased in 2020, even as investors across the globe rushed to bet on gyrating stock markets by buying shares and derivatives.The Paris-based firms had embraced structured products, a complex variation of equities trading, that blew up when corporations began canceling their dividends early in the year. And while BNP offset the losses with gains from fixed-income trading, Naxitis posted a decline there as well.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shares rise as cyclical stocks provide support; yields climb

    A gauge of global equity markets snapped a three-day losing streak to inch higher on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued. Oil prices fell from recent highs as Texas energy companies began preparing to restart oil and gas fields shuttered by freezing weather, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed. A battle continues between tech-led growth stocks and cyclicals, companies that are heavily affected by economic conditions, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • [video]What Is the Average U.S. Credit Card Debt by Income and Age?

    Credit card debt can be a silent household budget killer. Get the upper hand with credit card debt with some smart usage and payment strategies.

  • Stock Market Rally Resilient, But Growth Nicked; Bitcoin Soars, Twilio, Palantir, Mosaic, Walmart Key Earnings Movers

    The stock market held up, though speculative growth stocks struggled. Bitcoin surged to new highs. Twilio, Palantir and Walmart were notable earnings movers.

  • Foundations turn to bond market in response to rising need

    As the pandemic’s misery continued last fall, foundation leaders like Robert Ross of the California Endowment discovered a way to pump hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits working to minimize the damage: The bond market. With its $300 million bond offering in January, the California Endowment became the latest private foundation to issue debt to cover a surge in grant making. First out of the gate were the Ford, Doris Duke and MacArthur foundations.

  • 'Something we've never seen' - Mars rover beams back selfie from moment before landing

    NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered "sky crane" descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing webcast from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles less than 24 hours after the landing.

  • How heirs to a fashion empire ended up sinking cash into scores of modest Florida homes

    The heirs’ stake in the company, which owns more than a thousand homes across Florida and hundreds more in other Southern states, is now public thanks to a new law in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a tiny European country nearly 5,000 miles from Fred Akers’ home.

  • Ivanka Trump won't challenge Rubio for Florida Senate seat

    The New York native and her family moved to Florida after her father was defeated by Joe Biden in the presidential election.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy As Shares Flounder After Fourth-Quarter Beat?

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped fourth-quarter expectations in February and cancer drug Opdivo returned to growth. But BMY stock floundered following the report. Is Bristol Myers stock a buy?

  • Italy's Leonardo to raise about 2.1 billion euros in DRS U.S. listing: paper

    Italian defence group Leonardo is set to raise about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion) from the New York Stock Exchange listing of its U.S. unit DRS, daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday. The newspaper said state-controlled Leonardo would hold a board meeting next week to decide on the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be completed by March. At the request of Italy's market watchdog Consob, the group issued a statement saying it was evaluating the possibility of listing DRS.

  • Is Ethereum About to Embark on a Large Correction Back to Around $1300?

    Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap ($220B vs. Bitcoin’s $966B vs. Tether’s $33B, the 3rd largest. Source https://coinmarketcap.com/). Thus, I prefer to look at the top two to know what the world of +4000 cryptocurrencies will do.

  • Google to evaluate executive performance on diversity, inclusion

    Alphabet Inc's Google will evaluate the performance of its vice presidents and above on team diversity and inclusion starting this year, the company said on Friday in one of several responses to concerns about its treatment of a Black scientist. Timnit Gebru, co-leader of Google's ethical artificial intelligence research team, said in December that Google abruptly fired her after she criticized its diversity efforts and threatened to resign. Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai ordered a review of the situation.

  • Comedy Central Announces ‘South Park’ COVID-19 Vaccine Special (TV News Roundup)

    In today’s TV news roundup, “South Park” is back with a new COVID-19 vaccine special, and Amazon Prime Video offered a first look at animated series “Invincible,” starring Steven Yeun. CASTING The Feb. 22 episode of “The Good Doctor” will feature Southern California Special Olympics global messenger Caley Versfelt, Variety has learned exclusively. She portrays […]

  • Biden's trade czar nominee Tai to get Feb. 25 Senate confirmation hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, will get a confirmation hearing next week, a key step for the new administration to start rebuilding battered trade ties with U.S. allies. The Senate Finance Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had scheduled a 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) hearing for Tai on Feb. 25. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said Tai had the needed experience to succeed in the role and vowed to advance her nomination as quickly as possible.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Slightly Against Yen

    The US dollar has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noise in this pair overall.