Wall Street Weekahead: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors betting on U.S. energy shares have enjoyed a blistering rally, as the sector leads a move into value and economically sensitive stocks that has gripped the equity market. How much further that run continues could hinge on the success of the economic recovery, supply dynamics in oil markets and whether companies can stay disciplined on spending.

The near doubling in the price of crude has helped make shares of oil and gas companies - for years a losing bet - one of the best performing areas of the market, with outsized gains in the stocks of companies such as oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and Diamondback Energy Inc, which have surged 89% and 231%, respectively, since early November.

With a gain of over 80% in that time, the S&P 500 energy sector is back to levels last seen in February 2020, when the stock market began its plunge as the COVID-19 outbreak took its toll on the economy.

“Shares are being bid up because there are expectations for greater demand," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors. "We need to see the follow-through."

The outlook for energy shares is at the center of a number of market themes, including how long the economic "reopening" trade can last, whether energy and other value stocks can continue outperforming tech and growth shares and if the market is primed for a potential rise in inflation.

With the benchmark S&P 500 nearing the 4,000 level for the first time, the health of the economy, the pace of inflation and a recent rise in bond yields are expected to be hot topics when the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ample crude supply that weighed on global oil prices and concerns over a push toward “green energy” were among the factors pulling down energy stocks for most of the past decade. Oil prices plummeted in the coronavirus-fueled downturn amid global travel restrictions and shutdowns but roared higher in recent months, buoyed by breakthroughs in vaccines against COVID-19.

Recent data has shown signs of an economic recovery continuing to gain momentum. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, while U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early March to its strongest in a year.

Prices for U.S. crude are up 35% year-to-date.

Investors are watching supply dynamics as another catalyst for crude prices and energy stocks.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies last year cut output substantially as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. The group earlier this month agreed to extend most output cuts into April.

Any efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to regulate U.S. drilling could support prices by keeping supply in check, investors said.

“There is more likely to be an aggressive regulatory regime, which would rein in supply, which would be a positive for commodity prices," said Burns McKinney, portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group.

Investors said they want to see whether companies are spending on new drilling, which could oversupply the market and eventually weigh on prices, or pay down debt and bolster dividends.

Five international oil majors cut their capital spending by about 20% on average last year to $80 billion and are expected in aggregate to generally maintain that spending level in 2021, according to Jason Gabelman, senior energy equity research analyst at Cowen.

Energy companies “need to maintain their discipline, they need to stick to capital budgets that are constrained and not drill as much and give investors confidence that this is not going to be a short-lived cycle," said Christian Ledoux, director of investment research at CAPTRUST.

Setbacks in fighting the virus could undercut the reopening trade and energy shares along with it. Such a scenario risks playing out in Europe, where a more contagious variant of the coronavirus has pushed Italy and France to impose fresh lockdowns.

Another factor is how quickly travel might rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

“You may see reopening and people driving more and spending more on commerce, but ... if people are traveling less globally, that is going to result in oil demand not fully recovering to where it was," Gabelman said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt

    Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Based on Daimler's closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault's stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion). "The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction," Renault said.

  • Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $369.03, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares.

  • How a Hasty Move to Change the World’s Key Oil Price Unraveled

    (Bloomberg) -- How do you measure the value of the world’s most important commodity?It’s a conundrum that brought uproar in the oil market over the past few weeks after S&P Global Platts, the company that publishes the world’s key crude price, announced on Feb. 22 that it was going to radically change the very nature of that benchmark, known as Dated Brent.Just nine days after announcing its ambitious overhaul, which had been meant to begin in June 2022, Platts was forced to apologize to the market for the suddenness of the move. A week later it went a step further: the changes would be shelved for an as-yet-undefined period.“It is not surprising that it caused such an uproar in the market,” Adi Imsirovic, senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies and an experienced oil trader, said in a paper on the reform. The proposal was “nothing short of revolutionary.”While Platts may have hit pause on the plan, what the saga really highlighted was a more fundamental problem facing the global oil market. Volumes of Brent oil -- which gets its name from a Scottish oil field whose production peaked in the 1980s -- have slowed to a trickle. Platts widened what constituted ‘Brent’ to include four other grades -- Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll -- but even those are slowly running out.With fewer barrels to trade, the decline poses a threat to the reliability and credibility of a measure that affects everything from crude oil transactions, to long-term refining and drilling contracts. Gas supply deals and a whole host of derivatives -- even Brent crude futures -- all rely to varying degrees on that one number, published every day some time after 4:30 p.m. in London.Platts’s idea was radical: add American crude into the mix and base its flagship oil price assessment on the trading of delivered cargoes, a move that effectively adds the cost of shipping to the price. Until now they have been based on the prices of barrels as they are loaded.As soon as the changes were announced, it became apparent that parts of the market were unprepared. There was a surge in value and trading of derivatives contracts that reference Dated Brent.Sellers all but disappeared from the market as uncertainty reigned over how the price would look next year. Both Platts and the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. subsequently issued clarifications that brought prices back down.Platts says it has made it clear that it will publish a Dated Brent value at the point of loading beyond July 2022. ICE declined to comment.Before the plans were confirmed, ICE sent Platts a letter saying the changes were too quick. The exchange, responding to Platts’s original proposal in which cargoes would be priced at point of loading, already had open interest in contracts after the proposed implementation date, so it asked for a delay to inform the market of the overhaul, which was granted.“ICE does not have the luxury of time,” the letter said. “The proposal, if adopted, would represent the most radical change seen in the Brent market thus far.”Production ProblemsWhile ICE may not have the luxury of time, nor does Platts. The company says loadings of the five benchmark grades will fall below 600,000 barrels -- or a single cargo -- each day in 2022. They averaged 868,0000 a day last year, according to loading programs compiled by Bloomberg.Multiple solutions have been floated over the years, from bringing Russian oil into the mix, to barrels from West Africa. There’s also a giant new Norwegian oil field called Johan Sverdrup that could solve the market’s problems at a stroke -- if it wasn’t for the heavier and more sulfurous crude it pumps.Among the solutions proposed to implement Platts’s now-shelved approach was one by trading giant, Trafigura Group to use its Corpus Christi terminal and publish a loading program for U.S. crude supplies. Other market participants also put forward a wide range of ideas for what Platts should do.It was that spectrum of responses that brought about the delay, Platts said. What comes next will be a series of working groups -- organized by Platts for North Sea oil traders, under the guidance of legal counsel -- and a push to hammer out an agreement on how North Sea and U.S. oil can trade together.“We need to be mindful of providing sufficient timelines to all participants in the market, so that they’re able to prepare and be ready,” said Jonty Rushforth, a senior director in the price group at Platts. “But at the same time we’re facing geology, you can’t change the geology.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Prices Rebound Strongly, Yet Oil Bulls Face a Herculean Task

    Crude oil prices rallied high by more than 1% at the fourth trading session in London. The growth-linked hydrocarbon seems to be attracting a significant amount of buying pressure as Wall Street continued to move higher following the passage of a whopping $1.9 trillion stimulus deal.

  • It’s Not Just GameStop. Why These Retro Stocks Are Suddenly Hot.

    The nostalgic sentiment goes deeper than GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Presenting the Nostalgia Index

  • Fact check: Meghan and Harry were not paid for their Oprah interview

    Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exclusive interview, false claims surfaced online that the couple was paid millions for it.

  • Singaporean conductor swaps stage for food delivery

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) ORCHESTRA CONDUCTOR AND FOOD DELIVERY DRIVER, CHIYA AMOS, SAYING (SOUNDBITE PARTLY OVERLAID WITH CLOSER ANGLE SHOT):"Hi, I'm Chiya Amos, and I'm an orchestra conductor. Right now I'm a food delivery rider in Singapore."Chiya Amos used to lead dozens of orchestras in Russia every yearLocation: Kostroma, RussiaHe was forced to return to Singapore after ten months without workand now spends up to 12 hours a day, nearly seven days a weekdelivering food and drinksLocation: Singapore"Yeah, I miss being on stage. Of course, I miss collaborating with people, I miss waving my hands and making magic, music. But at the end of the day, it seems that the mission that I had as a conductor is similar to the mission that I'm having as a delivery rider right now, because we bring food to people, we bring sustenance to people. And as a conductor, we work with orchestras to bring sustenance to the soul and the mind."

  • WHO tries to quash nervousness about AstraZeneca vaccine

    The World Health Organisation squarely endorsed AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Shop Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Home Style

    Among the stylish and textural pieces that fill the home of AD’s April cover stars are furnishings that are comfortable, versatile, and refreshingly affordableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is requesting her federal trial be delayed again

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is asking to have her federal trial delayed until the end of August after she gives birth.

  • The parallels between Prince Harry and his great-granduncle Edward VIII, who left the British throne for an American divorcée, go far beyond their wives

    Both Harry and Edward were popular princes in their youth who were known for their love of partying before they became passionate about the military.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers

    Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday with the message: “In pursuit of 8 ... LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days.

  • Green leader faces backlash after claiming Royal scandals mean Scotland should ditch The Queen

    The Scottish Greens have been accused of indulging in “pathetic politics” after claiming allegations of racism within the Royal family showed the monarchy should be scrapped in an independent Scotland. Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader, said “serious questions” had been raised “about the attitudes and values of the Royal family” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He claimed that the monarchy would “hold back” an independent Scotland and said the revelations from Harry and Meghan, as well as “other recent scandals”, served as a reminder “that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution."

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Dr. Seuss' illustrations reveal just how ingrained anti-Asian racism is in America

    One illustration shows an Asian man with bright yellow skin, slanted eyes, a pigtail and conical hat, holding chopsticks and a bowl of rice over the words “a Ch