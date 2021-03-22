Wall Street's year of bust and boom

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Chuck Mikolajczak and Stephen Culp
·4 min read

By Chuck Mikolajczak and Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street giddyness in recent weeks stands in stark contrast to the pandemic panic of one year ago.

U.S. stocks on Tuesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the market low as the spread of the COVID-19 and government lockdowns began to crush economic activity, before massive government and central bank stimulus plus the development of vaccines fueled a stunning, if uneven, rebound.

As investor optimism grew, stocks began to recover from the selloff that ended an 11-year bull market, history's longest.

The S&P 500 bottomed by closing at 2237.40 on March 23, and topped the Feb. 19, 2020 bull-market high on Aug. 18, when the index ended the session at 3389.78. That high marked the end of the shortest bear market ever and confirmed that on March 23 a new bull had been unleashed.

GRAPHIC: One year off the low - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yzdvxeqxepx/Pasted%20image%201616085068348.png

Initial lockdowns hit customer-facing services sectors the hardest as social distancing mandates to curb COVID's spread shuttered restaurants and slammed the travel and leisure industry.

Jobs in these sectors - typically on the lower end of the wage scale - evaporated overnight, and as new coronavirus infections spiked and abated, those jobs have been slow to return.

Conversely, the shutdown caused consumer demand to shift from services to goods, boosting resilience of U.S. factories and prompting a restoration of manufacturing jobs that outpaced the whole.

GRAPHIC: Payrolls during COVID - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/jbyvraxoype/payrollscovid.png

Along with the stimulus supplied by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the government, stocks worked their way off the low thanks in part to the start of vaccine rollouts and optimism that economic reopenings were on the horizon.

But companies that commanded attention during the beginning of the pandemic, so called "stay-at-home" plays such as Amazon, Zoom Media and Teladoc saw their fortunes begin to turn in the latter stages of 2020, with cyclical sectors such as energy, materials and small cap stocks garnering more favor.

GRAPHIC: Equity performance breakdown from March low - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/ygdpzgkkgvw/Pasted%20image%201616091020558.png

As optimism about reopenings began to rise, so did investor appetite for stocks that traditionally do well as an economy recovers from a recession. Many of those stocks fall into a "value" profile as they were largely ignored for bigger "growth" names in sectors such as technology and communication services.

That change in tenor helped value stocks close what had been a widening gap versus the outperformance of growth stocks over the past several years.

GRAPHIC: Growth vs value performance since March low - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyprammzve/Pasted%20image%201616093607809.png

Uncertainty about the medium- or long-term recovery prognosis saw several pivots between stay-at-home and reopening plays.

For instance, the equities market looked beyond grim current conditions and toward an expected recovery in commercial air travel, which can be seen by comparing air traffic data with airline stocks. Investors clearly see the battered sector taking off despite persistently low passenger numbers courtesy of the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

GRAPHIC: TSA throughput - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/azgpodjwdvd/tsa.png

The housing market has been the star of the U.S. economic recovery, rebounding beyond pre-pandemic levels as the hunt for lower population density and home office space, along with historically low mortgage rates, sent demand soaring, home prices surging and supply of homes on the market to all-time lows.

Housing stocks have also handily outperformed the broader market since its nadir. A year later, the Philadelphia SE Housing index is up nearly 150%, almost double the S&P 500's advance over the same time period.

The sector's strength is also a reminder of who suffered the worst of the largest economic downturn since the Great Depression, as lower income Americans typically rent and are less likely to be prospective home buyers.

GRAPHIC: Housing market - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/xlbvgxwrkpq/housing.png

Stocks also benefitted from what was referred to as "TINA," or "there is no alternative" as the Fed's easy monetary policy kept Treasury bond yields historically low, which also pushed home mortgate rates to their lowest level ever. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was less than the dividend yield for the S&P 500 for some time.

But that has changed in recent weeks as expectations for a rapidly improving economy have also raised inflation concerns, possibly denting the attractiveness of equities should yields continue to rise.

GRAPHIC: S&P dividend yield vs 10-year Treasury - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbpgxjwrvq/Pasted%20image%201616094978342.png

The quick rise in rates over the past month has also weighed on richly valued growth names, as interest rates could crimp future earnings. That has weighed on the Nasdaq, which includes mega-cap growth names such as Apple and Alphabet and Microsoft.

GRAPHIC: Nasdaq and tech stock performance vs 10-yr - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgpdbjxwpo/Pasted%20image%201616095730928.png

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Stephen Culp; Editing by Alden Bentley and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin: U.S. may be 'on the brink' of complete recovery

    The U.S. economy may be "on the brink of completing the recovery" from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Sunday, although risks remain for some workers. "I am hopeful that we are on the brink of completing the recovery," Barkin said.

  • Gold Drops as Dollar Strengthens, Traders Focus on Bond Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as the dollar remained resilient and 10-year Treasury yields held near the highest level in more than a year, weighing on the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest.Investors will turn their attention to a heavy slate of bond auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will continue to provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes” as the recovery is far from complete. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, although its role as a hedge against inflation has helped give some support to prices. On Friday, the Fed said it’ll let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end. That saw the dollar and bond yields tick higher, with the latter holding near its highest levels in about 14 months on Monday.“The opportunity cost of being in a reflationary environment seems to be holding gold back,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “The appeal of gold as a portfolio hedge is not there either, with the U.S. dollar a seemingly better play.”Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,740.79 an ounce by 11:49 a.m. in Singapore, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Silver, platinum and palladium all retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced a third day.Meanwhile, Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Corporate America Primed to Join Warren Buffett in Buyback Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rise in interest rates may be causing nervousness among some investors, but it’s unlikely to prevent a buying binge among the biggest whales in the stock market: Corporations themselves.U.S. companies’ swollen cash piles and a rosy outlook for earnings are raising expectations that more executives will follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett and unleash a spree of share repurchases, adding a layer of support to the stock market after buybacks plummeted last year. At the very least, the purchases could help offset a surge in supply of shares this year by a parade of special acquisition companies going public and a record number of secondary offerings.“When you see cash flow accelerate, you see buybacks follow shortly thereafter,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “There’s a tremendous amount of cash sitting out there with nowhere to go.”S&P 500 companies entered this quarter with more than $2.2 trillion in cash and Wall Street is projecting 24% earnings growth in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Repurchases among companies in the benchmark index have already shown signs of rebounding. Buybacks rose to $120 billion in the last three months of 2020, up 28% from the previous quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the first time since the Covid-19 crisis, more than half of the index bought back shares. Still, buyback activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels of $197.7 billion recorded in the first three months of 2020.Should buybacks return to average levels over the five years prior to 2020, repurchases would expand by nearly 50% in 2021, according to Adams. In a survey conducted by RBC Capital in mid-March, about 60% of analysts said buybacks are a priority for management teams looking to deploy cash. Only dividends received a higher score of 76%, the bank’s head of U.S. equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, said in a note to clients.“U.S. equities will be strong in 2021, supported by a recovery in buybacks, solid dividends, a recovery in margins, and strong economic fundamental support,” she wrote, while also noting that expensive valuations will probably limit gains.Muted EffectNot everyone is bullish on the buyback effect. While repurchase activity is poised to increase this year, it’s unlikely to reach levels seen before the pandemic thanks to high price-to-earnings multiples and waning investor enthusiasm for buybacks, according to Bank of America Corp. equities strategist Jill Carey Hall. Rising corporate buying will also be muted by a boom in companies raising money by selling shares, Hall said in an interview.The bank’s corporate clients repurchased $3.7 billion of shares last week, the second highest total on record, Hall and her colleague Savita Subramanian wrote in a research note. The buying has been led by technology companies but sectors like health care, consumer discretionary and financials have accelerated purchases.Technology companies, many of which saw business boom over the past year, have remained steadfast in their buying relative to other industries. Tech accounted for 44% of total buybacks in the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter, up from 27% in the same period a year ago. Sectors that drastically cut buyback activity, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, are poised to snap up more shares as earnings improve, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Adams said.Top BuyerThe biggest buyer by far has been Apple Inc. The technology giant bought back $24.8 billion of shares last quarter, more than the next four biggest buyers combined, according to Bloomberg data. The iPhone maker could set the tone next month when it typically updates investors on its capital return plans in conjunction with fiscal second-quarter earnings.Of course, some investors frown upon companies putting cash to work buying their own shares rather than investing in things like acquisitions or research and development. However, even Buffett is a fan these days. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chief, who in the past has been critical of buybacks himself, spent more than $24.7 billion of his company’s cash on repurchases in 2020 and praised Apple’s buying for increasing Berkshire’s stake in the company.Berkshire Hathaway has continued to snap up its own shares in 2021 and is likely to buy more, the billionaire investor wrote in his annual shareholder letter last month.“The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses,” Buffett said before quoting Mae West: “Too much of a good thing can be ... wonderful.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Mixed; Dollar, Treasuries Rise Amid Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated to start the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity accelerates. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.S&P 500 futures swung between red and green, and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained as Treasury yields slipped. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific gauge pared losses. Japan underperformed, while shares rose in China and Australia, and were little changed in Hong Kong.The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a sharper-than-expected hike in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.A heavy slate of Treasury auctions this week poses a potential catalyst for a renewed rise in bond yields. The ten-year benchmark subsided Monday to 1.68% from the highest levels in about 14 months. Oil steadied after its worst week since October.Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates are dominating equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher in recent weeks and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares. Inflation expectations have climbed on an improving outlook for growth, which some suspect may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.Meanwhile, the European Union is set to block exports of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc. The pound weakened.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Powell is first up Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit, a virtual gathering of major central bankers. He speaks alongside Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann on progressing with the digital age. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:20 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.Topix Index fell 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was little changed.Hang Seng Index fluctuated.CSI 300 Index rose 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.2% to 108.73 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1896.The pound dropped 0.2% to $1.3845.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about five basis points to 1.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $61.21 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.59 an ounce.(A previous version corrected the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included coffee, media and cybersecurity leaders. Electric vehicle, footwear and cable TV giants were among the bearish calls that were seen. It was another volatile week for the markets, which began near record highs but ended with the Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all about 1% lower for the week. The Federal Reserve has taken a bullish stance, suggesting rates could remain unchanged until 2023. Yet, the wall of worry remained. Not only did Treasury yields concerns linger, but oil prices were falling, retail sales were disappointing, the specter of tax increases was on the table, and COVID-19 appeared to be flaring up again in Europe. In corporate news, the feud between two tech giants may be over, and another is making a huge investment in itself. The shift to electric vehicles continues, even as questions about their safety remain. Chip shortages are increasingly a problem for carmakers as well. Concerns have arisen over an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, an e-commerce giant announced that it will expand its health care footprint. Note that several states are suing the Biden administration over a canceled pipeline. And pent-up travel demand is beginning to show itself. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is poised to benefit from strong growth in video streaming and a recovery in travel. So says Priya Nigam's "A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse." In Jayson Derrick's "Why This Starbucks Analyst Says Coffee Giant's 2021 Guidance Is Conservative," see why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) may be positioned to outperform this year and beyond. In "2 Plug Power Analysts On Financial Restatements, Why They're Constructive On The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why the pullback in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares is a buying opportunity. Rachit Vats' "Lyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021" discusses why increased profitability is in the cards for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). "Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick" by Wayne Duggan examines what impressive subscriber growth and multiple secular tailwinds mean for shares of cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds What Does The Olive Garden Reveal About Dining Sector Recovery? More Than 50% Of Small Businesses Have Reopened: Survey Bears In Shanthi Rexaline's "Chinese Military Restrictions Show Tesla Caught In Middle Of US, China Relations: Wedbush" find out how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is between the proverbial rock and hard place. From a technical perspective, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) stock has struggled lately, according to "PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nike" by Joel Elconin. Can shares of the footwear giant shake off a mixed earnings report, mount a rally and clear the all-time high? In "Sundial Analyst: Cannabis Stock In A 'Transition Phase' Due To M&A Potential, Cost-Cutting Efforts," Anthony Noto looks at why better than expected sales did not boost Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock. "Comcast Needs To Unlock Value, Should Consider Separating Cable Business: Analyst" by Jayson Derrick points out why Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) being a "collection of good businesses" is not enough. Wayne Duggan's "Why Tax Refunds And Stimulus Payments Are Bad News For Credit Card Stocks" shows why American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and others may not benefit as much from the reopening trade as expected. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That Lordstown Motors Debut Earnings Report Gets Clouded In SEC Inquiry Reveal At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Coupang, GameStop, Uber, Walker & Dunlop And MoreLast Week's Notable Insider Buys: News Corp, Microsoft, Snowflake, Walmart And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • How the top 25 high school football teams fared

    A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Deep grief and rage and sorrow’: Georgia rallies against anti-Asian hate as US mourns Atlanta victims

    Nationwide rallies and vigils demand justice as US reckons with legacy of discrimination

  • 3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

    Three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff's deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California, authorities said. The driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday. When the suspect exited State Route 41, the deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno, police said.

  • As more Americans get vaccinated, a fourth coronavirus surge is unlikely, former FDA chief says

    "We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.