Wall Street's wild ride ends the day on an upward note after Biden's speech

The market snapped its five-day losing streak Thursday after a roller-coaster ride that saw Wall Street plunge in the morning after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, followed by gains that moderated and, eventually, eclipsed those losses by the end of the day.

The Dow Jones closed up 92 points, a sharp contrast from the drop of 859 points it sustained early Thursday, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended up 1.5 percent. Whiplash in the tech-heavy Nasdaq was even more dramatic, with the index swinging from as low as a 3.5 percent loss to a 3.3 percent gain to end the trading day.

“Technology was the winner today,” said Brian Price, the head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network. “It was really a stunning reversal from where we were this morning.”

The turning point occurred around President Joe Biden’s afternoon speech at the White House, after which the volatile trading turned more uniformly positive. Biden declined — over the urging of some U.S. lawmakers and Ukrainian officials — to push the European Union to block Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Without access to SWIFT, Russian banks would have been effectively blocked from transacting with parties in other countries. Biden said the new sanctions would be more targeted and do less harm to the financial systems of European allies, which are more intertwined with that of Russia.

“Generally, the markets took away from Biden’s press conference earlier that the sanctions he was imposing were intensifying, but weren’t in any way overly impactful to the U.S. economy,” said Mona Mahajan, a senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. “I think that’s where we saw the reversal.”

While the White House announced more severe sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions and key Kremlin players, it did not target exports of Russian oil. Biden acknowledged the growing struggle many American families are facing when it comes to paying for gasoline and said he was considering a release of oil from the nation’s reserves. The impact of higher energy prices is a contributor to inflation that is currently running at 40-year highs, so relief on the oil price front also gave markets a breather.

A barrel of Brent crude oil, a global benchmark price, which had climbed recently in concert with Russian bellicosity and crept up to almost $106 earlier Thursday, gave up some of the day’s gains to end at just above $99.

In addition to energy and materials, which analysts had said were among the few sectors that could benefit from the geopolitical turmoil, defense-related companies rallied late in the day after Biden’s speech.

Analysts noted the surge in technology was kicked off by another sector that will likely factor into future clashes with Moscow. “Cybersecurity was an area that was up,” Mahajan said. “In the new age of warfare, having a strong cybersecurity presence … makes a lot of sense.”

Investing pros said the day’s rally reflected that the initial sentiment-propelled drop was out of alignment with market fundamentals. “The economic backdrop remains fundamentally sound, still,” Mahajan said, noting that the news of Russia’s invasion overshadowed a slight upward revision to fourth quarter gross domestic product and a drop in weekly jobless claims.

That said, investors probably haven’t seen the last of near-term volatility, particularly in sectors most sensitive to persistently rising prices. “I think when the dust settles … we’ll pivot back to inflation and what the Fed is going to do,” Price said.