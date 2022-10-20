Wall toddler's suspected opioid overdose leads to arrest of parents

FREEHOLD - Police called to a Wall home for an unresponsive 2-year-old girl Monday night suspected she was overdosing on opioids after playing with items exposed to the drugs, authorities said.

Lifesaving efforts were already underway at the home on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue when the officers arrived, authorities said. No details of those efforts were provided.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she is now alert and being monitored, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement.

As a result of the toddler's overdose, her parents, Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Santiago said.

Child death:Lacey woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after fentanyl OD kills her toddler

White and Mistretta are being held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul Escandon.

Information on a lawyer or lawyers for the couple was not immediately available.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about this case to call Detective Jose I. Rodriguez of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Ty Hughes at 732-449-4500, ext. 1191.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall NJ toddler suspected of overdosing on opioids; parents charged