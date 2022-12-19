Wall Township man sentenced to 30 years for smothering infant daughter

FREEHOLD - A Wall Township man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his six-week-old daughter, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday.

Austin Meli, 26, was sentenced Friday before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley, Santiago said. He is required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and it will run consecutive to a sentence Meli is already serving.

On March 9, 2019, Wall Township police responded to a residence regarding an unresponsive infant, Santiago said. An investigation determined Meli, the father, had been caring for the baby at the time. She was pronounced dead at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Further investigation found that Meli had smothered the baby to get her to stop crying, Santiago said, resulting in death by asphyxiation.

Austin Meli, the Wall man accused in the murder of his 6-week-old daughter, appears before Judge Paul X. Escandon for his detention hearing at Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold, NJ Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Meli pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter on Feb. 10, and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence for crimes committed upon another one of his children, according to Santiago.

