Wall union leader sentenced to house arrest after stealing $140K from members

NEWARK - A Wall man was sentenced Wednesday to six months of home confinement for embezzling about $140,000 from a carpenters’ union pension fund where he served as its administrative manager, announced U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzlement from the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund and for making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor in official documentation about the state of the fund.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Laufenberg admitted that he stole the $140,000 from the fund under the cover of a deferred compensation plan — which allows payments to be made later, sometimes for tax breaks.

U.S. District Judge Kevin R. McNulty imposed the sentence Wednesday in a federal court in Newark. The pension fund is regulated under the U.S. Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

McNulty also fined Laufenberg $20,000 and prohibited him from any future association with a union or benefit plan. Laufenberg was also given three years of probation, all according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

