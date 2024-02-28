Wall of Wildfire Smoke Bears Down on Texas Towns

Columns of smoke towered over the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, February 27, as large wildfires burned homes in some communities and threatened to reach others.

This video shows a wall of smoke southeast of Canadian, according to the source, Jeff Bartlett.

“I was positioned just south of the river valley as the fire raced from west to east on the north side of the river. The rate of spread was extremely rapid,” Bartlett said.

Residents in Canadian were told to shelter in place that day.

On Wednesday, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest of the Panhandle fires, was estimated to be 500,000 acres in size with zero containment. Credit: Jeff Bartlett via Storyful