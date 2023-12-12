Wall woman, 81, scammed out of $100K in online theft: Cops

WALL - An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Jersey City man who is charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from an 81-year-old township woman in an alleged online scam, according to police.

Shiva Penmetsa, 31, was identified as the suspect in the theft by deception scheme that occurred on May 5, said police Capt. Chad Clark, a spokesman for the Wall Township Police Department.

The victim had received an email from Penmetsa under the guise that he was thanking her for a $400 payment for a subscription to an unidentified product that she knew nothing about, Clark said.

The woman then called a phone number provided in the email to question the subscription and while doing so, provided Penmetsa with the means to remotely access her computer, he said.

The suspect then pretended to make an effort to refund the amount, but “by accident,” led the victim to believe that he had erroneously added too many zeros to the refund and had electronically sent her $40,000 instead, according to the police.

Over the course of the scam, the victim was persuaded to write the suspect two cashier’s checks: one in the amount of $39,600 and another for $60,000 (why and how was not disclosed). The money was deposited into a Bank of America account on May 8, Clark said.

Wall Police Detective Zach Honecker investigated and charged Penmetsa on Monday with second degree theft by deception, according to the police.

