Wallace sentenced to 50 years for death of 13-year-old girl

Jun. 2—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman told the court and a 13-year-old girl's family Friday that she was sorry and remorseful just before she was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and other offenses.

Isis Wallace, 23, of Bluefield was brought Friday morning before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Wallace pleaded guilty March 29 to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy in the March 23, 2022 shooting death of Maryze Tatum, 13, of North Carolina.

Tatum was shot at the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield when a shot fired from Wallace's car struck her in the head. Wallace's mother, Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield was driving. Wallace later told investigators with the Bluefield Police Department that she was the person who fired the shot. The car Tatum was riding in was also carrying her mother and Wallace's ex-boyfriend.

On the second day of her trial Wednesday, Brooks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is currently facing up to 30 years in prison. Her sentencing will be conducted at a later date.

Judge Swope sentenced Wallace to 40 years for second-degree murder, up to 10 years for the firearms charge and one to five years for conspiracy. The murder sentence and the gun charge sentence will run consecutively, and conspiracy sentence will run concurrently with them, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson.

Wallace was represented by attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler.

"My actions were hurtful, selfish and downright wrong," Wallace told Tatum's family before being sentenced. "I hope your family some day finds it in your heart to forgive me."

