Wallace, still awaiting trial in violent holdups, says hospitalization has been 'harsh'

Feb. 25—SALEM — A career criminal who was injured in an escape attempt says he's already faced a harsher penalty than he otherwise would have received in two violent armed holdups in Salem and Peabody more than a decade ago.

Ray Wallace, 44, is still balking at an offer by prosecutors of 20 years in prison for the 2010 robbery at Borders Books in Peabody, the 2011 robbery at PetSmart in Salem, and for violating his probation in a 2001 robbery in Waltham.

The crimes were among a string of similar holdups involving someone who entered a business near closing time, tied up or restrained employees and then robbed the safe or register. Wallace, on parole for a similar crime and with a lengthy record, was linked to two of them after Salem police and his parole officer decided to wait for him outside his condo following the PetSmart holdup.

Wallace is also facing escape and assault charges stemming from a shootout with corrections officers who had taken him to Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in 2013 for an eye injury, after he managed to grab one of the officers' guns.

He has spent most of the past eight years at Shattuck Hospital, where, on Thursday, he was supposed to appear remotely for what was scheduled as a conference with a Salem Superior Court judge to discuss a potential guilty plea in the cases.

But Wallace refused to appear on video for the hearing.

Instead, his lawyer, Raymond Buso, relayed Wallace's view of the 20-year sentence prosecutor A.J. Camelio offered if Wallace pleads guilty.

"It has been extremely harsh living at the Shattuck," Buso told Judge Thomas Drechsler. Wallace, Buso said, doesn't want to spend another seven years there.

"Then we should schedule a trial," Drechsler replied.

Earlier this month, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders rejected an argument by Wallace's other attorney, David Grimaldi, that the escape and armed assault charges against Wallace should be dismissed because of the delay in bringing him to trial.

The cases against Wallace had been delayed due to an earlier finding by Sanders that Wallace was not physically capable of withstanding the rigors of a trial, and the willingness of Essex County judges to go along with that conclusion.

Then, in 2020, Wallace again was in the spotlight when a Suffolk County judge, Beverly Cannone, granted a request to reduce Wallace's $1 million bail to personal recognizance in the escape and shooting case so that Wallace could move to a nursing home to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The planned release was scuttled when Drechsler did not grant a similar request to release Wallace in the Essex County cases.

In response to Wallace's motion to dismiss the escape and shooting charges, prosecutors in Suffolk County produced videos of Wallace at the Shattuck Hospital performing pushups, squats and strength training, unaided.

During Thursday's hearing Drechsler said he'd like to keep the case moving and shared Camelio's view that they could at least address the probation violation case against Wallace remotely, either by video or by actually holding the hearing at the hospital if he is not able to travel to court.

Buso told Drechsler that Wallace wants the judge to recuse himself from the case.

"Why?" Drechsler responded, before telling Buso that he sees no reason to do so.

The next hearing in the case is April 6.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

