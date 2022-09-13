Walled Lake man's motive for violent shootings and links to internet under investigation

The Oakland County sheriff said Monday that his department will "actively pursue" leads that explain why a 53-year-old Walled Lake man, who died in an armed standoff with police officers early Sunday, would shoot his daughter, wife and dog.

"This is an unbelievably horrific act," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It is so sad on so many levels."

Police said Igor Lanis killed his wife, 56, and dog, and seriously injured his 25-year-old daughter, who was able to crawl away and called 911. She told dispatchers her father had just shot her but was too traumatized and distraught to tell them much more.

Bouchard credited fast-acting Walled Lake officers and deputies with saving her life.

She is now in the hospital. Her condition, after surgery, was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Autopsies of Lanis and his wife, Bouchard said, indicate they both died from gunshot wounds, although official results are pending. The sheriff added that officials are now checking cellphones and other electronic devices belonging to Lanis to see if they hold any clues to a motive for the shootings.

A second daughter, who was not at the house, posted on social media, according to news reports, that her father "snapped and killed my family this morning," blaming "the internet" and "conspiracy theories," including one known as QAnon.

QAnon, also known as just Q, falsely claims that Donald Trump was elected to root out a secret child-sex trafficking ring run by Democratic politicians and celebrities.

"Growing up, my parents were extremely loving and happy people," the poster, qanonruinsfamilies on Reddit, wrote. She said she "always had a special bond with both my parents," but in 2020, after former President Donald Trump lost, her "dad started going down the Q rabbit hole."

The Detroit News said the poster confirmed she was another daughter who was not at the house because "she was at a friend's house for a birthday" and blamed "her father's mental health on his recent online interest in extremism and conspiracy theories."

She said it "kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times," but on Sunday, it turned violent after "he had an argument with my mother" and then suddenly used the guns in the home to fire at his wife and daughter, who was in the house.

According to the Sheriff's Office, after the 911 call, Walled Lake police and sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Lanis residence on Glenwood Drive at 4:11 a.m. The caller, later identified as a 25-year-old daughter, told dispatchers her father had just shot her.

Bouchard said deputies and police arrived within five minutes of the call.

As they searched the area, deputies heard a gunshot and headed toward the house when Lanis burst through the front door and fired − at least twice − with a Remington 870 shotgun. Lanis hit a car that an officer was behind and a home. No one was injured from those shots.

A Walled Lake officer and a deputy returned fire, fatally shooting Lanis.

Deputies found the daughter who was shot "trying to crawl from the home." Her mother’s body was found during a search of the home. She had been shot multiple times in the back, and it appeared she was trying to flee out the front door.

A neighbor said the dog, which was shot to death, was a beloved samoyed named Sammy.

