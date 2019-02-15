Is Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OB:WALWIL) A Volatile Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you’re interested in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OB:WALWIL), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What WALWIL’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.42, we can surmise that the Wallenius Wilhelmsen share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Wallenius Wilhelmsen are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Wallenius Wilhelmsen is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does WALWIL’s size influence the expected beta?

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of øre12b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, which is not unusual among small-cap stocks. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a smaller company, actively traded small-cap stocks often have a higher beta that a similar large-cap stock.

What this means for you:

Since Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether WALWIL is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

