Wallet leads detectives to man suspected of robbing Sacramento gas station with shotgun

A wallet left behind at a crime scene led investigators to a man suspected of robbing a Sacramento gas station last month while wearing a mask and armed with a shotgun.

The robbery was reported about 4:45 a.m. March 24 at a Chevron gas station at the corner of El Centro Road and West El Camino Avenue, just north of Interstate 80.

Deputies arrived at the gas station and determined one suspect entered the gas station, wearing a mask and holding a shotgun, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office released a still image captured on a store security camera during the armed robbery. The suspect appears to be wearing a Halloween mask covering the face, a teal cap, a brown jacket and a “Rick and Morty” TV show T-shirt.

Sheriff’s officials said the robber pointed the shotgun at the gas station clerk and stole money from the cash register, before forcing a customer to the ground and stealing his wallet. The robber then left the area in a vehicle.

The deputies watched the security camera video and determined the robber dropped his own wallet and left it behind at the crime scene. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect dropped his wallet — with identifying information — in the gas station parking lot before committing the robbery.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Tyrue Reed of Sacramento as the armed robbery suspect. Sheriff’s officials said Reed was on parole at the time of the robbery for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives found Reed on March 30 and was taken into custody with help from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail team, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Reed remained in custody Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail. He was being held without bail.

Sheriff’s officials said the detectives are still investigating this robbery, along with Reed’s potential involvement in other robberies, and they were seeking information on any other robberies he may have committed.

Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to this robbery investigation to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.