Wallet stolen from vehicle and other reports

Jun. 16—A wallet was reported stolen from a pickup at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday at 403 Giles Place. The theft occurred overnight.

Juveniles cited

A juvenile was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and another for obstruction and curfew violation at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Alice Avenue and Johnson Street.

Damage reported at store

Police received a report at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday of a male who came into the store at 201 W. Main St., pushed merchandise on the floor and then left.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 52, on a Wisconsin warrant at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday at 900 Hammer Road.

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies took Zachary Louis Hanson into custody on a warrant at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday after he was arrested in Steele County.