WalletHub ranks Cincinnati No. 7 for most active cities in US

Runners make their way across downtown Cincinnati during the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Cincinnati recently ranked among the most active cities in the U.S., per a WalletHub report.

We know Cincinnati as the City of Seven Hills. The Queen City. Porkopolis.

But is it becoming the city known for people who actually exercise? A WalletHub study released this month says so.

WalletHub, a finance app company that also tracks, studies and surveys cultural statistics, released a study Jan. 5 to rank the 100 biggest U.S. cities on 35 indicators for an active lifestyle. The data set includes the average monthly fitness club fee and the city's bike score, among others, as well as the share of physically inactive adults.

Of those 100 cities, Cincinnati ranks as the No. 7 best city for an active lifestyle. It ranked the highest among Ohio cities, trailed by Columbus at No. 51, Cleveland at No. 65 and Toledo at No. 66.

Here's what Wallethub had to say about America's exercise habits and why.

The best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, WalletHub declares

Here are the 10 best cities for an active lifestyle, Wallethub says:

Honolulu New York Chicago San Francisco San Diego Las Vegas Cincinnati Madison, Wisconsin Denver Atlanta

The cities deemed the worst for an active lifestyle, from worst to best:

North Las Vegas, Nevada (a suburban city directly north of Las Vegas) Winston-Salem, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona Irving, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Aurora, Colorado Hialeah, Florida Fort Wayne, Indiana Greensboro, North Carolina Fresno, California

What data did WalletHub use for the rankings?

WalletHub used two main variables: budget and participation, and sports and outdoors. Thirty-five metrics were used, with each graded on a 100-point scale. The best score possible is 100, meaning the city has the most favorable conditions for a physically active lifestyle.

Among the variables were the average cost of fitness club fees, number of swimming pools or ice skating rinks per capita, and the share of workers who bike or walk to work. Some are weighted higher than others. For example, trails per capita will earn a town about 4.75 points, whereas the average bowling cost represents about 1.36 points.

Cincinnati got a score of 56.21, less than seven points below the highest score of 63.09. Columbus earned 40.41, Cleveland 37.84 and Toledo 37.8.

For the full information on the methodology and the list of cities, visit WalletHub's website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Survey says Cincinnati ranks in top 10 most active cities in US