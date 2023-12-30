Walleye Drop to bring thousands for New Year's Eve

Thousands cheered in Port Clinton last year, as Wylie Walleye was lowered at the stroke of midnight to welcome the start of 2023.

PORT CLINTON – After months of planning, the New Year’s Eve Walleye Drop will take place on Sunday. The 27th annual New Year’s Eve event is expected to be bigger than ever, but it's not the only celebration in the area.

Thousands will be cheering as Wylie Walleye, a 20-foot, 600-pound fiberglass walleye, descends from the end of a crane, on a cable, to usher in the new year. Despite the titanic fishing pole image, it’s more in the fashion of New York’s apple.

The event is a favorite of Ottawa County’s State Senator Theresa Gavarone. District 2 is one of the longest waterfront districts in the state, and she now considers it an annual, not-to-be-missed event.

“It’s a great way to bring people to Port Clinton, at a time when you don’t have a lot of tourism in that part of the state,” Gavarone said. “It’s just such a great time. They have live music, the Walleye Drop, fireworks over the lake. It’s really a fun environment and a great way to kick off the new year.”

The weather is still expected to be warmer than usual, with a low of 31 degrees predicted by the National Weather Service, so Gavarone expects to see larger than usual crowds.

There are also events for the kids, including a Minnow Drop happening at 6 p.m. The kids festivities start at 4 p.m. and they take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall. If they hang around later, they can meet characters dressed up in the crowd like Wylie the Walleye, and Father Christmas. There’s also a Touch-A-Truck at the Main Stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While local restaurants and pubs have their own events, there’s also the Walleye Drop “Bar Swim.” No actual swimming is involved, as a luxury bus bar hops from 7 to 11:30 pm, with stops along the lakeshore from Port Clinton to Marblehead.

Most of the activities on Madison Street, in downtown Port Clinton, from 6 p.m. to midnight. There will be live bands, a DJ, and ice sculpture demos. An annual Rock – Paper – Scissors Tournament is also a crowd favorite.

Inland, there will also be thousands gathering in Sandusky County for the sixth annual Downtown Fremont New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The celebration is set for Sunday, from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. in downtown Fremont on Front Street between Croghan Street and Birchard Avenue and at the Downtown Fremont Amphitheater.

It will be the first time the new amphitheater has been used.

Playing music and entertaining at the amphitheater will be Mike “Mad Dog” Adams at 8 p.m. and at 10 p.m. Detroit’s Killer Flamingos take the stage until 1 a.m.

The celebration is meant for all ages, including the festival rides. A $10 wristband can be purchased on Front Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for unlimited access. Rides include Extreme Fun Slide, with no weight limit; a carousel; the Extreme Trampoline, and Pirate Ship.

If a giant fiberglass Walleye isn't weird enough, then there is the Sausage Drop in Elmore.

The Elmore Community New Year's Eve is during the day Sunday. There is free entry at Depot Park at 4 p.m. for several events, prior to the Sausage Drop, which takes place at 6 p.m.

Some of those events include bingo, a Pin-the-Sausage-on-the-Bun contest at 4 p.m. and a sausage eating contest at 5 p.m. There will be food and drinks by donation, while supplies last.

