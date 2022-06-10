Wallingford police offering reward to catch Veterans Memorial vandals

The Wallingford police are investigating vandalism incidents at the Veterans Memorial, Chief John Ventura said Friday.

The Veteran’s Memorial at Dutton Park on North Main Street was vandalized on two occasions, according to Ventura.

“This memorial is to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis,” Ventura said in the release. “The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor with the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford community have been exposed to.”

The investigation is ongoing. Ventura said police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2845 or tips@wallingfordpd.org.