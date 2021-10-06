Wallingford police seek information in convenience store robbery

Wallingford police are investigating a robbery Monday at a local convenience store in which a clerk was threatened with a knife and forced to open the cash register.

The robbery took just before 8 p.m. at the In and Out Mart on Main Street, police said. No one was injured, and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash, they said.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black baseball cap, black shoes and black pants. After appearing to shop, the suspect brandished a knife, told the clerk to open the cash register and then kneel on the floor.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident, contact Det. Friello at 203-294-2852 or by email at mfriello@wallingfordpd.org. The case reference number is 21-29329.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com.