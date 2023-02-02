Wallingford SWAT standoff with burglary suspect ends with arrest
An overnight SWAT standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood has ended in an arrest.
The incident between a burglary suspect and SWAT officers happened at a home on North 45th Street and Meridian Avenue North near Fat Cat Records.
Seattle police said that shortly before midnight, the homeowners had stepped outside when they saw a man who was having a mental health crisis. The man then ran inside their home and barricaded himself inside.
No one else was inside when the man entered the home.
SWAT officers, Seattle firefighters, and a bomb squad responded.
At around 4 a.m., SWAT officers deployed an NFDD — a noise flash diversion device known as a “flash-bang” — which rocked nearby homes and woke neighbors.
By about 5 a.m., the man had been taken into custody.
No one was hurt.