Wallingford SWAT standoff with burglary suspect ends with arrest

An overnight SWAT standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood has ended in an arrest.

The incident between a burglary suspect and SWAT officers happened at a home on North 45th Street and Meridian Avenue North near Fat Cat Records.

Seattle police said that shortly before midnight, the homeowners had stepped outside when they saw a man who was having a mental health crisis. The man then ran inside their home and barricaded himself inside.

No one else was inside when the man entered the home.

SWAT officers, Seattle firefighters, and a bomb squad responded.

At around 4 a.m., SWAT officers deployed an NFDD — a noise flash diversion device known as a “flash-bang” — which rocked nearby homes and woke neighbors.

By about 5 a.m., the man had been taken into custody.

No one was hurt.



