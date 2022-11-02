Wallkill homicide: Middletown man arrested in fatal stabbing

A Middletown man was arrested in the killing of 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris in the Wallkill resident's home, Wallkill police said.

Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield on Tuesday. Stansberry is accused of fatally stabbing Harris, who was found unconscious in a detached garage portion in his Brookline Avenue home around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Stansberry was charged with second-degree murder, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, police said, and he was arraigned by Wallkill Judge Peter Green.

Stansberry is being held at Orange County Jail without bail, police said, until his next court appearance on Nov. 7.

Police have not commented on the relationship between Stansberry and Harris or what the motivation might have been.

Wallkill police continue to investigate the incident with assistance from state police, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County medical examiner, the Hudson Valley crime analysis center, and the FBI's Safe Streets, Safe City Task Force.

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at enolan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkill stabbing: Middletown man charged in killing of Jeffrey Harris