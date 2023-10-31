Wallkill man accused of hiring hit man to kill neighbor: What he's charged with

GOSHEN - A Wallkill man accused of hiring another man to kill his neighbor has been indicted for murder.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Enoch Lowe, 25, of Wallkill, was arraigned Monday on charges of first- and second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree conspiracy, all felonies.

Those charges are related to the death of Lowe's next-door neighbor, Jeffrey Harris, 53, of Brookline Avenue, Wallkill, who was found stabbed multiple times inside the detached garage of his residence on Oct. 30, 2022.

According to Hoovler, it is alleged that Lowe conspired with Damante T. Stansberry, 24, of Middletown, to kill Harris, with whom Lowe had long-standing animosity.

Stabbing attack: Kingston man indicted for attempted murder in February stabbing attack

At approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, Stansberry arrived at Harris' residence and repeatedly stabbed him. Stansberry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Harris on March 30, 2023. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the Town of Wallkill Police Department, assisted by state police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Orange County's sheriff's and district attorney's offices, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center resulted in Lowe's arrest on Oct. 10, 2023.

Interstate access: Schumer, Gillibrand, Ryan urge Federal Highway Administration to support I-84 crash gate

It is alleged Lowe paid Stansberry $15,000 to kill Harris and acted as a lookout, texting Stansberry when he was alone and vulnerable to an attack.

After his arraignment, Lowe was sent to the Orange County jail in lieu of $2 million cash bail, $3 million secured bond or $10 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 1.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case, who was senselessly killed while working in his own backyard on a Sunday afternoon," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "There is no place where people should feel safer than in their own homes."

Lowe's attorney, Jaime Santana Jr., could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkill man indicted in October 2022 murder-for-hire case