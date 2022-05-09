Wallkill murder-suicide kills two men, including NYPD officer, outside Buffalo Wild Wings

TOWN OF WALLKILL — Two men, including a New York City police officer, are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings late Sunday night, according to town of Wallkill police.

Sean Armstead, a 36-year-old Port Jervis resident, and Edward Wilkins, a 20-year-old Wurtsboro resident, were both found dead outside the restaurant on Mother's Day, police said in a statement.

Armstead was employed as a police officer by the New York City Police Department, according to Wallkill police. The NYPD could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two people were fatally shot in a parking lot on Route 211 East in town of Wallkill on May 8, 2022.

Wallkill police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 567 Route 211 East — where the restaurant is located — at 10:34 p.m. They found the two men dead, though police did not say how the men died or who appears to have killed whom.

A Glock 19 handgun and several spent shell casings were also found at the scene, police said. Police have not commented on what the motivation might have been or how the two men might have known each other.

Wallkill police and the state Attorney General are investigating the incident with assistance from the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Middletown Police Department and the NYPD, Wallkill police said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office referred questions to the Attorney General's office and would not answer questions about the incident. The Attorney General's Office has not provided details about the investigation.

Wallkill police have not answered questions about the incident.

Representatives of Buffalo Wild Wings could not immediately be reached for comment.

