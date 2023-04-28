Wallkill police accuse man of possessing sexually explicit material involving a minor

WALLKILL - Town of Wallkill police have accused a man of possessing sexually explicit material involving a minor.

Police said a detective arrested the man Tuesday after an investigation disclosed that he met an underage female with the intention of engaging in sexual relations with her.

Police identified the suspect as Richard Rosa, 23, who they said was homeless.

According to police, a subsequent investigation found that Rosa was in possession of sexually explicit material involving a minor.

Road rage: Wallkill man found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing

Faroe Islands: Stewart Airport to offer nation's first nonstop service to that location

Cold case: Police make arrest in 20-year-old Megan McDonald murder after DNA links suspect to her death

Rosa was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Wallkill Town Justice Peter Green and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond or $30,000 partially secured bond, pending a May 1 appearance in Town Court.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Homeless man had sexually explicit material, Wallkill police say