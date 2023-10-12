Wallkill resident accused of hiring a hit man to kill his neighbor

TOWN OF WALLKILL - A Wallkill resident has been accused of hiring a hit man to kill his neighbor.

The murder happened almost a year ago.

Town of Wallkill police said they arrested Enoch Lowe, 25, who lives in the town, on Tuesday after an investigation concluded he agreed to pay Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, of the city of Middletown, to kill Jeffrey Harris, 52, of Brookline Avenue.

According to town police, they responded to a report of an unconscious male at Harris' Brookline Avenue home around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2022. Responding officers found Harris in a detached garage, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Propane leak: Three critically injured in Sullivan County home explosion

Following an investigation, Stansberry was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022 and charged with second-degree murder, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Stansberry pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder on March 30, and is awaiting sentencing.

Weapon possession: Head of Bronx anti-violence program arraigned on Orange County indictment

Lowe was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, a felony. After being arraigned in town court, he is being held without bail in the Orange County jail, pending further court action. The case is being presented to an Orange County grand jury. Police did not say what Lowe's motive was.

The name of Lowe's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Contract killing alleged in town of Wallkill murder