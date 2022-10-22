Wallkill resident pleads guilty to shooting man outside You You restaurant

A Wallkill man accused of shooting a patron outside a restaurant last year pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault, a felony.

The suspect, Hector Luna Jr., 28, was originally indicted by an Orange County grand jury in May 2021 for attempted second-degree murder, as well as first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Luna was accused of shooting a man outside the You You Asian Bar and Restaurant at about 9:15 p.m. on April 14, 2021.

The man had been dining in the restaurant just before the shooting. He was taken to nearby Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment.

Luna was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn hotel in Pike County, Pennsylvania, and waived extradition to face charges in New York.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said after consultation with the man who was shot, he will recommend that Luna serve seven-and-a-half years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Jan. 23.

"The defendant's admitted conduct highlights the terrifying consequences of random gun violence," Hoovler said in a statement. "This disposition spares the victim the additional trauma of reliving this horrific incident in front of a jury."

An attorney representing Luna could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

