Wallkill town police charge a man with sexually abusing a child

WALLKILL - Town police accused a man of sexually abusing a child on Wednesday.

Police said they executed a search warrant shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at an address on County Route 78.

An Orange County Sheriff's K-9 team, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the State Police Computer Crimes Unit all assisted in the search.

During the search of the property, officers arrested Jordan C. Montalvo, 37, and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and first-degree criminal sexual act, all felonies.

Police said the abused child was under age 11.

Montalvo was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and sent without bail to the Orange County Jail, pending further court action.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Town of Wallkill police arrest a man on child sexual abuse charges