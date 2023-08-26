If These Walls Could Talk: Troppman Block was named for one of Bemidji's early mayors

Aug. 26—Editor's note: This is part of a 15-story series titled

Located on the northwest corner of Minnesota Avenue and Third Street stands a tall, brick building many know as Troppman Block.

The current owner of the building, Jeanna Beyer, reopened her store called Trove and Tea to the community at the end of June after taking a two-year hiatus. Today, Bemidjians can stop in and have a fresh fruit smoothie or boba tea, look through old records and find one-of-a-kind vintage items.

With beautiful brick walls and high ceilings, the Troppman building sits in the heart of the city — next to popular bars and restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and bakeries.

The inside of those walls have seen a whole slew of businesses come and go, extravagant parties, a couple of fires and countless renovations thanks to Fred Troppman himself.

It all started in the year 1898 when Fred M. Malzahn built his store. At that time, it was the largest building in Bemidji standing two stories high, 50 feet wide and 140 feet long. Malzahn operated a general store on the first floor of his new building.

A popular hotel and restaurant known as the Algoma Hotel was on the second floor and other offices were upstairs, including a surgeon's practice and a millinery establishment.

In 1900, Malzahn expanded his general store into a department store with separate clothing, hardware and grocery departments. When Malzahn decided to retire in 1901, he announced that the three departments would be conducted by three different firms.

Fred O'Leary & Co. purchased the stock of clothing and dry goods. Joe Young purchased the grocery department and Mr. Cahill took over the hardware store while Malzahn retained ownership of the building.

Fred Troppman was the senior member of the firm of Troppman, Ives, Young, and Co. and was active in the business scene in Bemidji as early as 1900. The firm owned the Bazaar Store which was housed in the Malzahn Block.

After Mr. Troppman purchased the Malzahn Block, it became the Troppman Block in the later part of 1903. The newspapers referred to the building as the former Malzahn Block for several years before it routinely referred to the building as the Troppman Block, though.

In November 1904, Ives and Young bought out the interest of Troppman in a cash deal and took over sole possession of the business. Eric Ives managed the Bazaar store and the building was a popular shopping destination.

In 1911, the Bazaar Store moved to 321 Beltrami Ave. Troppman made some major structural changes in July 1911. The building was lowered to the street level. New floors and new ceilings were put in, a new plate glass front was installed on the Minnesota Avenue side.

The roof was replaced, and a new coat of bottle green paint covered the outside walls. He opened his own general merchandise store in the building.

Two years later, he added brick to the west and north walls to protect the building from fires which greatly improved the general appearance of the building. Troppman added more space for his sales room and expanded the apartments on the top floor along with the installation of a full basement underneath his store. When it was completed, it had three times the capacity it did before.

Throughout the years, the Troppman building saw many improvements but it also has been through a number of tragedies involving fires. The most notable one was in 1931 when a fire broke out in the store which started at the south end of the basement and quickly filled the entire building with heavy smoke.

Troppman, his family and the other tenants who lived in the apartments above the store were awakened at about 5:30 a.m. by cries of "fire" to find their rooms full of smoke and the stairway blocked by the dense cloud that came up from below.

Most of the stock in the store, the finish on the walls and the varnish on the desks of the Bemidji Business College which occupied part of the second floor at the time were all damaged considerably — the loss was set at $10,000 to $15,000.

In 1937 when Troppman was the mayor of Bemidji, he expanded the front of his building on the west by 25 feet and from the back by 90 feet. The addition was two stories high, giving him an additional four-room apartment overhead as well as a sun porch.

When Troppman passed away in 1970, the building then housed a shoe mart and a clothing store. It was the home of Ann Moran's "Anntiques" store for several decades before it was occupied by the current store, Trove and Tea.