Walls Unit fire overnight

Aug. 25—The Huntsville Unit, better known as the historic "Walls" Unit, has been standing for 174 years. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a fire alarm sounded for smoke showing at the Unit from an unknown caller.

Over 655 Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) inmates had to be evacuated to another area of the Unit, along with staff. Staff could be seen walking the perimeter of the Unit as efforts to put out any hot spots was being made by firefighters.

The unit currently serves 1,600 inmates at the maximum security unit, according to TDCJ.

The main fire was knocked down around 7 a.m., according to Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis. Montgomery County ESD 1 — Willis Fire Department and Walker County ESD 2 — New Waverly Fire Department assisted in the effort to extinguish the flames, as well as Crabb Prairie, Dodge and Riverside Fire Department. Also on scene are Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Emergency Management, and the CERT Team making sure anyone on site is staying safe, hydrated and taken care of. The State Fire Marshal's Office has also been called to the scene to investigate, as the facility is a State of Texas building.

The main focus of the fire was believed to have started in the attic of the administration building in the front center of the facility, which did involve the third floor, and the attic of the West building. Approximately 300 inmates were housed in the West wing, but no injuries were reported at this time.

"This is going to be an extensive mop up operation," said Chief Mathis, during a 7:30 a.m. press conference at the corner of Avenue I and 12th Street. He said that firefighters are still trying to control the fire before State Fire Marshalls and his staff can begin to determine what started the fire. "This is still an active event with small fires in concealed spaces."

Chief Mathis said TDCJ has been great with giving us access as needed, and there access has not created challenges. He added the department has fought several fires in units over the years, so this is not a first for his department.

"I still have not been on the third floor of the Admin building. The roof of the inmate block is severely damaged," Mathis said. "They are chasing smoke and hot spots on the roof of the Admin building at this time."

Mathis said the coordination and cooperation of the responding agencies and TDCJ have worked smoothly. He add that the State Fire Marshal's Office are on scene.

"We want to thank the first responders and staff for their quick action today," Amanda Hernandez, Director of Communications for TDCJ. "The West Building contained 300 inmates and we evacuated other areas for safety."

Hernandez stressed that the fires were contained to the attic areas, so no staff or inmates were involved with the active fires.

"We are assessing and determining the best way to move forward," Hernandez said at the 7:30 a.m. briefing. "Everyone is accounted for and safe. If inmates need to be moved, we will assess and move forward."

At the 10 a.m. briefing, Hernandez said an assessment had been done, in the light of day, and authorities have decided to move a segment of the inmates to other facilities throughout the state.

"For families looking for information on their loved one, please check the website for updates," Hernandez said. "The Inmate corridor on our website will be updated as soon as possible. Transport of approximately 400 inmates will take place this afternoon."

Staff is volunteering and pitching in where needed, Hernandez said.

Eric Guerrero, Deputy Division Director of the Correctional Institution Division of TDCJ, said that local employees that are displaced from the Administration Building are being temporarily reassigned to other facilities within Huntsville.

"We do have Employee Support Services, as Eric mentioned, that provide teams that come out and help support employees through traumatic events," Hernandez said.

Those cell blocks and areas of administration damaged by the fire will be sealed off unit the State and local investigations can be completed.

Chief Mathis said his crews would continuing working the scene until they feel comfortable that the fires are out.

"There is extensive damage to the buildings. The age of the construction materials of the unit like ceiling coverings and the tiles on the roof and things of that nature make it tough for us," Mathis said. "Everything is concrete and secure which makes it a challenge but not impossible."

Mathis fielded questions from the press corp regarding how long the investigation could take. He said there is no time frame for that, but investigations are how fires are prevented in the future.

The Huntsville Police Department are also on scene assisting with control of the scene.

