Wallsend: Arrests after three women held against their will inside house

Four people were arrested after three women were held against their will at a house, police said.

Northumbria Police were called on Sunday over reports that a man was holding three women inside the house in North Road, Wallsend.

Officers who had been investigating a robbery on Station Road then went to the address.

A force spokesperson said: "Following several hours of negotiation, all three women were released uninjured."

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Three women - one aged 44 and two aged 37 - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They all remain in custody.

