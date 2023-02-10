Walmart: 7 Best Value Buys for Your Grocery List

buzbuzzer / Getty Images

Most Americans have felt the effects of recent inflation across all the goods and services we buy, but perhaps no sticker shock has been more alarming than the cost of food, which spiked by 9.9% alone in 2022, according to the USDA. If you’re living on a tight budget, this makes grocery shopping a lot less simple, as you may have to find food replacement items, stop buying some things altogether and find new brands and products to feed your family on less. Walmart makes budget shopping possible by offering great value on a number of grocery products. Here are some affordable groceries you can buy at Walmart.

Tuna

If you’re a tuna fish lover, then Walmart has you covered with deals on individual or multipacks of this excellent addition to many meals. From tuna fish sandwiches to casseroles to rice dishes, tinned tuna can make a powerful protein meal at an affordable price.

Check out StarKist’s individually packaged Tuna Creations in Thai chili flavor, just $1.44 for a 2.6-ounce single-serve pouch. Or grab this six-pack of 5-ounce Safe Catch Ahi wild yellowfin tuna, guaranteed to be mercury free, for $28.95.

Pasta

Nothing goes further and satisfies more bellies than pasta. Pasta can be its own meal — spaghetti and meatballs anyone? — or a hearty side dish, the base for a casserole or made into pasta salad, to name a few options. Walmart has great deals on its Great Value pastas. For example, a 16-ounce box of its half-length spaghetti is just 98 cents! Or, if you’ve got a family with gluten allergies, check out Banza rotini made from chickpeas. Gluten-free products can often be quite pricey, but this 8-ounce box is just $2.86.

Red Beans and Rice

When grocery shopping on a budget, it’s great to find buys that can go a long way and feed your family for more than just one meal. Zatarain’s Red Beans and Rice family-size meal not only takes the work out of meal planning but will undoubtedly leave you with plenty of leftovers. A 12-ounce box is just $2.52.

Chicken

Buying meat in bulk is a price-conscious way to shop because you can freeze what you can’t immediately use and get a better price. At Walmart, you can get a 2.25- to 3.2-pound package of Freshness Guaranteed chicken breast tenderloins for $8.94. Or, buy the Freshness Guaranteed chicken breasts family pack for $15.02. At 4.7 to 6.25 pounds of chicken, this deal is better than even the tenderloins!

Family-Size Cereals

Although you may believe in a big, hearty breakfast, the reality of our busy lives is that often we’re lucky to get a bowl of cereal in, for you or your kids. Fortunately, kids tend to be pretty happy about cereal for breakfast, and Walmart offers several family-sized boxes of cereal for $4.78. You can get an 18.8-ounce box of Family Sized Honey Nut Cheerios (heart healthy!) or a 22.3-ounce box of Family Sized Quaker Life Multigrain Cinnamon Cereal.

Bread and Buns

You can’t go wrong with some whole wheat bread, whether you’re packing a kid’s lunch or just enjoying a good sandwich or toast yourself. Nature’s Own whole wheat 20-ounce loaf is just $3.34. Also, Great Value white hot dog buns are just $1.38 for an eight-count package.

Frozen Veggies

While fresh vegetables are often superior, frozen vegetables still provide many nutrients and vitamins and have the bonus of keeping for much longer in your freezer. Check out Walmart’s Great Value brand deluxe stir fry veggie package 20-ounce, which has a variety of veggies that could mix up nicely for an Asian-style feast with the meat or non-meat protein of your choice for just $2.54. Also check out Birds Eye Steamfresh roasted red potato mix — 10 ounces of at-the-ready taters that you can pop in the oven at a moment’s notice for just $2.36.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart: 7 Best Value Buys for Your Grocery List