Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also pay for Walmart delivery and pickup orders online.

All states except Alaska and Montana accept card payments online; however, EBT cardholders in these states can use their card at pickup.

To use your EBT card as payment for an online purchase, sign in to your Walmart pickup & delivery account and select Payment Methods. According to Walmart, if your local store accepts EBT online purchases, you’ll see an option to add your EBT card to your account.

Add your card information and click Save Card.

Once your EBT card is connected to your Walmart account, you’ll be able to use EBT Online with no-basket minimums. However, the company says to allow up to 24 hours for the no-basket minimum to take effect on your Walmart account.

Once your payment information is saved, you can add items to your cart. You can also check your cart to view EBT-eligible items. If you wish to purchase non-eligible items, a separate form of payment is required for these items.

Select Checkout to proceed. Then, on the Select payment method screen, click the checkbox to pay with your EBT card. From there, you can choose the EBT food or EBT cash amount you’d like to use. If you don’t have enough EBT funds, you can use your credit or debit card to cover the remaining balance.

Select Continue and enter your EBT card PIN to authorize the purchase and to complete your Walmart order.

For delivery orders, delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. You must use your credit or debit card to cover these charges.

