Walmart apologizes for selling a Christmas sweater that showed Santa at a table with lines of white powder and the words 'let it snow'

Walmart Canada has apologized for selling a Christmas sweater featuring a scene that appeared to show Santa Claus doing cocaine.

The sweater showed Santa in front of a table with three lines of a white substance alongside the words, "Let it snow."

Walmart Canada has pulled the sweater from its site, along with a few other "adult" Christmas sweaters.

One showed Santa Claus being spanked by Mrs. Claus, while another featured Santa, naked from the waist down, in front of a fireplace alongside the words "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"Ugly" Christmas sweaters have become a quintessential part of celebrating the holiday as an adult, but now Walmart Canada is apologizing for one sweater that many believe went too far.

The blue sweater, designed by FUN Wear, features a wide-eyed Santa Claus sitting at a table and holding a straw. In front of him are three lines of a white substance, which appears to be cocaine. The words "Let it snow" are written below.

"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery, and the best snow comes straight from South America," the sweater's description reads. "That's bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole."

Walmart Christmas sweater More

"That's why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow," it continues. "He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow. It's exactly what he needs to get inspired for Christmas Eve."

It wasn't the only Christmas sweater on Walmart Canada's website to grab shoppers' attention

One of the adult "ugly" sweaters that was on the site shows Santa Claus, naked from the waist down, fixing a stocking in front of a fireplace alongside the words "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire."

Walmart Christmas sweater More

Another sweater features Santa Claus on his knees with his pants down while Mrs. Claus stands behind him with a whip.

Walmart Christmas sweater More

The "Santa Probe Ugly Sweater" shows Santa lying face-down on a table with his butt exposed. An alien stands behind him, holding a stick of some sort.