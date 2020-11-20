Walmart Black Friday 2020 update: Here's when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles go on sale Wednesday

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Walmart has changed the time it will sell two popular video game consoles as part of its online Black Friday sale.

Originally, the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles were scheduled to go on sale at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday when Walmart's third and final Black Friday sale of 2020 starts.

Now, the consoles will go on sale at 9 p.m. ET for $499 each.

"Due to high demand, this Black Friday online deal is now available at 9:00 PM ET on Wed, Nov. 25," the ad now notes. "All items in this ad are available in limited quantities. While supplies last. Sorry, no rain checks."

Additional items will go on sale at midnight ET online and in stores at 5 a.m. local time Nov. 27, which actually is Black Friday.

Walmart revamped its Black Friday sale and moved more doorbusters online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some items have sold out quickly in Walmart's first two Black Friday online sales and the PlayStation and Xbox consoles have sold out quickly in other sales.

Shoppers are expected to shop more online this year, and retailers have announced plans for more e-commerce sales to help reduce crowds and spread out demand during COVID-19

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart Black Friday sale 2020: Xbox, PlayStation go on sale Wednesday

