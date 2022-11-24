Walmart early Black Friday deals are here—Shop Lego, PS5, Vizio, KitchenAid and more
Black Friday sales are here ahead of the main event on Friday, November 25. Some of the biggest deals of the year are already on display during Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday early access event. If you're looking to cross some items off your holiday shopping list this week, Walmart has everything you could possibly need. From robot vacuums to PlayStation 5 games and everything in between, these deals get you a large variety of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices.
With Walmart Black Friday deals starting and ending all of this and next week long, we’re updating this page live all the time with the latest prices and sales. We just added a Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console bundle, which includes an extra controller and a bunch of accessories; it’ll save you $90 and make someone in your family very happy this holiday. Check back soon for even more great deals.
Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale
The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.
Get Exclusive Black Friday Deals with Walmart+ Membership
To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member, you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.
The 10 best Black Friday deals at Walmart to shop today
Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products today with these limited-time deals.
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $132 (Save $24.99 to $410)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $1,049 (Save up to $760.33)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console with Extra DualSense Controller and Accessories for $749.99 (Save $90)
Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires
Goodyear Wrangler Radial 235/75R15 105S All-Season Tire for $85 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/55R17 94V All-Season Tire for $87 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire for $100 (Save $20)
Cooper Evolution HT2 235/70R16 106T Tire for $102 (Save $20)
Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain 235/70R16 106T Light Truck & SUV Tire for $108 (Save $20)
BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 225/65R16 100H Passenger Tire for $78.02 (Save $13.96)
Cooper Evolution HT2 255/70R16 111S Passenger/Truck/SUV Tire for $115 (Save $20)
Pirelli Scorpion All Season 265/50R20 SUV/Crossover Tire for $195.79 (Save $42.71)
Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Shark, Bissell, Dyson, Roomba and more
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop for $79 (Save $100)
Shark AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop RV2002WD for $188 (Save $291.99)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $799 (Save $200.99)
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)
iRobot Roomba i1+ (1552) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $288 (Save $241.99)
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $20 (Save $19.98)
Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Savings on Google Nest, PlayStation 5, HP Chromebooks and other great tech
The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers here at Reviewed. Our testers favor this device for its functional design, easy control keys and bold sound. Even better: you can grab this device for $40 off right now at Walmart for all of your upcoming holiday parties.
PlayStation 5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human for $20 (Save $39.99)
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth for $148 (Save $71)
HP 15.6-Inch Pavilion 512GB FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $699 (Save $190)
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Save $100.99)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console with Extra DualSense Controller and Accessories for $749.99 (Save $90)
Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
From Leesa mattresses to Better Homes & Gardens furniture
Our in-house testers at Reviewed describe the Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress as a dream to sleep on and one of the best ones tested in our labs. The mattress is made of both spring and foam, making it responsive to pressure and allowing for better airflow. Our tester also describes this mattress as having a balanced sleep surface, and right now you can grab it for up to $760.33 off.
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse 1-Drawer Nightstand Set of 2 from $119 (Save $48)
Woven Paths Open Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 80-Inches from $183.81 (Save $52.01 to $131.19)
Mainstays Fireplace TV Stand for TVs up to 65-Inches for $149 (Save $60)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $1,049 (Save up to $760.33)
TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more
It would be wrong of us not to highlight one of our favorite Reviewed-approved 4K TVs for anyone on a budget: the TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV. According to our testers, this TV has great picture quality, a 4K resolution and HDR compatibility. This TV is already priced well, but right now, Walmart is selling it for just $218—$40 off the $258 list price. What a deal!
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 (Save $28.88)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $111)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
It's time to finally grab that Ninja Foodi
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.98 (Save $29.02)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more
Barbie 5-Doll Set with 6 Pets & 70 Styling Pieces for $49 (Save $70.98)
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy for $49 (Save $40.99)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 (Save $17.22)
UnlocX 4 in 1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $59.99 (Save $60)
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Steep savings from Michael Kors, Revlon and more
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $16 (Save $26)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Justice Girls Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt and Midi Short Set for $18 (Save $8)
Revlon Perfect Heat Ceramic Turbo Hair Dryer for $19.99 (Save $5)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket for $29.99 (Save $70)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $132 (Save $22.99 to $319.93)
Wrangler Men’s and Big Men’s Regular Fit Jeans with Flex for $13 (Save $6.98)
What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?
You can shop deals online right now and avoid the crowds completely. But if you really want to visit a Walmart store in person, they’ll be open during their usual store hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out our in-depth guide for more Black Friday store hours, check out our full guide.
When is the Black Friday 2022 sale?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Every year, Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the following day, with Cyber Monday following a few days later.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a yearly sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals, with many starting early in the week.
According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”
When does black friday start at Walmart?
Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals back on Monday, November 14.
The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.
What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?
Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop Black Friday deals across all categories. With Black Friday set for this week on Friday, November 25, the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.
Should I shop Black Friday Walmart deals?
Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25. Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.
What is Walmart Deals for Days?
Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.
When does Walmart's Black Friday Sale End?
Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Walmart?
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new smartphone at an unmatchable price, including some of the newest phones available on the market. From iPhones to Androids to essentials-only flip phones, there are several Black Friday phone deals for you to choose from. Be on the lookout for early Black Friday sales throughout the entire week to get the best phone deals this holiday shopping season.
