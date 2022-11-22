Walmart Black Friday deals are here—shop major savings on Keurig, TVs, vacuums and more
Black Friday 2022 is coming this week on Friday, November 25. Some of the biggest deals of the year are already on display during Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday early access event. If you're looking to get a lot of things checked-off your holiday shopping list, Walmart has everything you could need. From robot vacuums to 4K TVs and everything in between, these Walmart Black Friday deals get you a wide variety of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices.
Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale
The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.
Get Exclusive Black Friday Deals with Walmart+ Membership
To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member, you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.
The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today
Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products today with these limited-time deals.
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire for $100 (Save $20)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $138.95 (Save $319.05 to $269)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)
Leesa Studio 10" Memory Foam Mattress for $594.20 (Save $204.80)
TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
RCA 43-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $198 (Save $90)
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 (Save $28.88)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $111)
Hisense 58-Inch R6 Series 58R6E3 Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
Samsung 58-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $377.99 (Save $222)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K (2160P) LED Smart TV for $1,297.99 (Save $1,002)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Goodyear Wrangler Radial 235/75R15 105S All-Season Tire for $85 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/55R17 94V All-Season Tire for $87 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire for $100 (Save $20)
Cooper Evolution HT2 235/70R16 106T Tire for $102 (Save $20)
Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain 235/70R16 106T Light Truck & SUV Tire for $108 (Save $20)
Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth for $148 (Save $71)
HP 14-Inch 64GB Intel Celeron N4120 Touchscreen Chromebook for $179 (Save $120)
HP 15.6-Inch Pavilion 512GB FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $699 (Save $190)
Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Mainstays 9-Foot Multi Stripe Round Outdoor Tilting Market Patio Umbrella with Crank from $29.97 (Save $9.79)
Lasko 1500W Electric Portable Ceramic Space Heater for $49.98 (Save $20.02)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum CU530 for $98 (Save $101)
Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Pet Spot Cleaner for $108 (Save $22)
Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner for $118 (Save $15)
Shark AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop RV2002WD for $188 (Save $291.99)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $869 (Save $130)
Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse 1-Drawer Nightstand Set of 2 from $119 (Save $48)
Woven Paths Open Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 80-Inches from $148.99 (Save $146.02 to $166.01)
Mainstays Fireplace TV Stand for TVs up to 65-Inches for $149 (Save $60)
Leesa Studio 10" Memory Foam Mattress for $594.20 (Save $204.80)
Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.98 (Save $29.02)
GreenLife Soft Grip 18 Piece Cookware Set for $69.97 (Save $60.02)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar Building Toy Set for $28.79 (Save $16.20)
Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set for $30 (Save $19.99)
Best Choice Products 110-Piece Kids Magnetic Tiles Set for $39.99 (Save $15)
Little Tikes Easy Store 3-Foot Trampoline for $45 (Save $13)
Barbie 5-Doll Set with 6 Pets & 70 Styling Pieces for $49 (Save $70.98)
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy for $49 (Save $40.99)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $4 (Save $12)
Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pockets for $7 (Save $4.98)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $10 (Save $32)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Justice Girls Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt and Midi Short Set for $18 (Save $8)
Revlon Perfect Heat Ceramic Turbo Hair Dryer for $19.99 (Save $5)
Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers for $21.99 (Save $11)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket for $29.99 (Save $70)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $138.95 (Save $319.05 to $269)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When does black Friday start at Walmart?
Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals back on Monday, November 14.
The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.
What is Walmart Deals for Days?
Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.
According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”
What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?
Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop Black Friday deals across all categories. With Black Friday set for this week on Friday, November 25, the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.
Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?
Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25. Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.
When does Walmart's Black Friday End?
Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.
