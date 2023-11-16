Walmart Black Friday sale 2023: Get a Google Nest Hub for just $50, a Roku for under $20 and more

Walmart 30 Days of Deals 2023 (Yahoo)

The debate that pops up every year with no definitive answer in sight is whether you decorate for the winter holidays before or after Thanksgiving. We're on team do what makes you happy. However, there's no correct time to start crossing things off your holiday shopping list. We partnered with Walmart on our 30 Days of -Deals campaign to help you find the best Black Friday deals and make holiday shopping debate-free. These Walmart Black Friday sales are holiday magic we can all agree on.

This year, entice the streaming junkie, smart home enthusiast or security-obsessed with electronic gadgets that are sure to satisfy. Walmart's Black Friday sale includes everything from a Google Nest Hub for only $60 (that's 40% off!) to a 70" LG smart TV for under $500. There are more hours for decorating, cookie baking, and time with loved ones when this task is off your to-do list, so let's shop today.

1. Keep connected with this Google hub that's a steal.

Walmart Google Nest Hub $50` $100 Save $50 Gifting a personal assistant may not be in the cards, but the Google Nest Hub is the next best thing. Whether it's for your mother who is living independently (but you appreciate the connected peace of mind) or to keep your busy family on track for the day, the device is the perfect way to get into the smart home space — especially at this 40% off price. Connect to your lights, locks and security cameras to monitor remotely; set daily morning or evening routines; call the kids to dinner; or play music and stream shows. The 7" by 5" display is large enough to see a recipe or follow along with a YouTube tutorial, too. It's the present your recipient won't think to ask for but will be thrilled to receive. "Excellent product — it works like a champ. The display is stunning and the speed of the hub is impressive. The sound is also very good," one reviewer raved. $50` at Walmart

2. Turn your TV into a smart one for just $19.

Roku / Walmart Roku Premiere $19 $35 Save $16 For that giftee struggling to cut the cable cord, this sleek device is a great push in the right direction. Once it's synced to your home WiFi network, any entertainment lover will have access to favorites like Prime, Netflix and Hulu, plus over 350 free live TV channels from Roku. The screen quality is incredible with HD, 4K or HDR picture, and the setup is simple — just plug into your TV and connect to the internet. At under $20, this Walmart Black Friday deal is worth snapping up early. "Bought for my elderly mother and she loves it! It's very easy to use and works pretty fast as well. Love that you can also use your phone as a remote. Now she can watch her BritBox period piece movies on a bigger screen instead of her phone and tablet," said one satisfied customer. $19 at Walmart

3. Hit "add to cart" now — this massive 70" LG is $150 off.

LG / Walmart LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 Holiday movie nights are right around the corner so if you’ve been itching for a big-screen TV, now’s the time. The Walmart Black Friday sale has the LG 70-inch smart set on massive sale right now — it’s $150 off! Under $500 for a 70-inch TV from an incredible brand? Yes, please. With an LED display, 4K resolution, and built-in access to Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+ and HBO Max, there's something for sports fans, romance lovers, and binge-watchers alike. "I purchased this TV for my new apartment last month, and I am absolutely in love! The quality of the picture and sound is remarkable. The home screen is so easy to navigate through apps and the feature of being able to use your phone as a remote is so convenient. It feels like I have a smartphone as a television and I couldn’t be any happier with my purchase," wrote a shopper. $498 at Walmart

4. Up your home security game with an outdoor camera for under $30.

Arlo / Walmart Arlo Outdoor Camera $29 $50 Save $21 For the gardener trying to see the deer eating all her strawberries or the family wanting to monitor their front door from afar, this under $30 outdoor camera is the tool they need for their peeping. Watch and record in high definition, get alerts and view live video on your phone. There's two-way audio if you need to answer a question from a delivery driver. Night vision, a rechargeable battery and a weather-resistant design round out the features. The easy setup will have you connected to Wifi and recording in just two minutes. "This is a great security camera. We put it outside of our front door so we can use our phone to see who's outside. You can set off an alarm or spot a light right from the app. Makes me feel much better knowing we have some additional security at the house," explained a five-star fan. $29 at Walmart

5. Create a theater experience at home with a portable projector.

Roconia / Walmart Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth 1080P Projector $106 $370 Save $264 That friend who hosts summer backyard movie nights could use an upgrade to their projector system. Make their year with this one that's just over $100 — that's 70% off. The incredible little device makes watching your favorite TV shows and films feel like a high-end theater experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project your videos to an incredible 300 inches across, and it's WiFi-enabled to stream from Netflix or Hulu. Put it on the floor or tabletop to beam your footage onto a wall, or take it outside and project your image onto the side of the house or garage. This reviewer said the device is easy to use and great for children: "I love this projector. My kids love to use it when they have pals over — they're able to watch films anywhere and it's easy to set up." $106 at Walmart

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.