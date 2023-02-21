Walmart cautious on economy, forecasts annual earnings below estimates

FILE PHOTO: Walmart signs are displayed inside a Walmart store in Mexico City
5
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc forecast full-year earnings below estimates on Tuesday, saying it was cautious about the economic outlook for 2023 and that consumers were likely to continue shopping for lower-priced items that could pressure its margins.

Shares of the world's largest retailer fell 2.6% to $142.50 in premarket trading.

Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States, has been using its market power to negotiate better prices from its suppliers and ward off competition from rivals such as Target Corp, whose shelves are relatively pricier.

However, lower prices and discounts, along with weak consumer sentiment and Walmart's decision to increase employee wages, are expected to take a toll on its margins this year.

"There's still a lot of trepidation and uncertainty with the economic outlook. Balance sheets are continuing to get thinner, savings rate is roughly half of what it was at a pre-pandemic level and we've not been in a situation like this where the Fed is raising at the rate that it does," Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told Reuters.

"So, that makes us cautious on the economic outlook because we simply don't know what we don't know."

Walmart forecast fiscal 2024 earnings of $5.90 to $6.05 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.50 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The consolidated gross profit rate declined 83 basis points in the holiday quarter, primarily due to markdowns and sales of lower-margin products, the company said.

There is also no guarantee that Walmart will be able to keep prices lower enough to spur demand, with a number of its biggest suppliers, including Nestle, Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble and Unilever, disclosing in recent weeks that they are planning for more price hikes this year.

In contrast, Kraft Heinz and PepsiCo plan to pause further price hikes to counteract declining volumes, but their prices are still substantially elevated compared to a year earlier.

Rainey said a consumer shift toward buying more food and consumables from general merchandise is expected to be a drag on margins this year.

Still, Walmart reported strong demand in the quarter ended Jan. 31, posting total revenue of $164.05 billion, a 7.3% increase from last year. Analysts had estimated revenues of $159.76 billion.

The company's quarterly attributable net income rose 76.2% to $6.28 billion, helped by unrealized gains in equity and other investments.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 reasons why the current stock market rally of 2023 could stall

    One investment bank is sounding the alarm bell on the 2023 stock market climb.

  • Walmart stock slides 4.5% premarket as soft guidance offsets earnings beat

    Walmart Inc. stock (WMT) slid 4.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal 2024, offsetting beats for the fourth quarter. The retailing giant posted net income of $6.275 billion, or $2.32, for the fourth quarter, up from $3.562 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the year-earlier period.

  • Stock market news today: Stock futures tumble after losing week for S&P, Dow

    U.S. stock futures were in a downswing Tuesday morning to start a busy holiday-shortened week of trading jammed with retail earnings, Federal Reserve meeting minutes and an important inflation reading.

  • Why investors should remain on recession watch in 2023: Morning Brief

    Brian Sozzi says it's time for investors to keep a close eye out for recession risks in 2023, even as economic data remains stronger than expected.

  • Home Depot warns of weak 2023 profit as rising prices hurt demand

    The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain posted a surprise drop in fourth-quarter comparable sales, sending its shares down more than 4% in premarket trading. Shares of smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc also slipped after Home Depot's dour forecast amid a strained U.S. housing market. Following an exponential surge in remodeling activity during the pandemic, demand for home improvement tools such as paint and flooring is now cooling as consumers cut back spending.

  • Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackWhile recent data

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Home Depot Forecasts Earnings Drop This Year

    Home Depot forecast a drop in profit this year on flat sales as consumer spending declines and cost inflation remains elevated.

  • German exports to China decline in January despite lifting of lockdown

    German exporters' hopes of a revival in trade with China after Beijing abruptly dismantled its strict "zero-COVID" policy in December failed to materialise at the start of the year, federal statistics office data showed on Tuesday. Exports to China fell by 7.1% in January compared with the same month last year, to 7.4 billion euros ($7.90 billion). After three years of strict pandemic restrictions in China during which factories and ports in the world's second-largest economy closed down, German exporters had hoped for a stronger start to 2023 with the country's most important trading partner.

  • ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

    Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. "The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible," said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc's self-publishing unit.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • Home Depot Stock Tumbles After Q4 Sales Miss, Muted Profit Outlook

    Home Depot said 2023 sales will likely be flat to last year's levels, clouding the impact of a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Credit Suisse Stock Falls After Report Chairman Is Being Investigated

    Shares of Credit Suisse fell close to their lowest level in 30 years after a report said the Swiss lender’s chairman is being investigated by regulators for remarks he made last year. Axel Lehmann made several public statements in early December saying that outflows from the bank had virtually stopped, after which shares stabilized. Credit Suisse was down 6.5% in Zurich trading on Tuesday to 2.59 francs.

  • Microsoft Seals Nintendo Call of Duty Deal Amid Scrutiny of Activision Takeover

    The company's blockbuster move to buy game developer Activision Blizzard is under scrutiny from regulators globally amid competition concerns.

  • ​Microsoft Gets an Early Taste of Search’s Dark Side

    Test drives of the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine reveal shortcomings—and will likely cool the threat to Google’s position.

  • Futures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints

    The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain dropped 3.8% in premarket trading after its fourth-quarter comparable sales fell short of estimates on higher supply-chain costs and weak demand due to inflation. Investors will be focusing on retail giant Walmart Inc's results due later in the day. The U.S. stock market got a lift this year from its worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors were hopeful that the central bank's rate hiking cycle was nearing its end.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls challenge to internet firms' legal shield

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a bid to weaken a legal shield that protects internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits in a major case involving an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The justices are due to hear arguments in an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student at California State University, Long Beach who was studying in France, of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.