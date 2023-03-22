Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list

Ben Tobin,Dominick Reuter
·1 min read
The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California on August 15, 2022
Walmart will close eight stores in five states and Washington, DC.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

  • Walmart will close 12 stores in nine states and Washington, DC.

  • The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

  • Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be "underperforming."

Walmart is closing 12 retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are "underperforming" without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

  • 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

DC:

  • 99 H Street NW, Washington

Florida:

  • 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Hawaii:

  • 1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois:

  • 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

  • 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

  • 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

Indiana:

  • 3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Minnesota:

  • 1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico:

  • 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon:

  • 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

  • 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Washington:

  • 11400 Hwy. 99, Everett

Wisconsin:

  • 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at btobin@insider.com and dreuter@insider.com.

