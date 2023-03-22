Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list

Walmart will close eight stores in five states and Washington, DC. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Walmart will close 12 stores in nine states and Washington, DC.

The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be "underperforming."

Walmart is closing 12 retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are "underperforming" without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

DC:

99 H Street NW, Washington

Florida:

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Hawaii:

1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois:

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

Indiana:

3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Minnesota:

1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico:

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon:

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Washington:

11400 Hwy. 99, Everett

Wisconsin:

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at btobin@insider.com and dreuter@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider