Walmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday they will stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by telehealth startups Cerebral Inc and Done Health.

Cerebral and Done are known for treating patients with ADHD, prescribing stimulants such as Adderall.

Walmart confirmed the move to Reuters and said the decision was made after an audit and compliance process.

CVS said it will not accept prescriptions for controlled substances issued by the startups effective May 26, as a result of a review it conducted on the telehealth firms and after it was "unable to resolve concerns we have with Cerebral and Done Health."

The development was first reported by Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday.

Cerebral and Done did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

According to another WSJ from earlier this month, Cerebral had been issued a subpoena by federal prosecutors as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

The development was first reported by WSJ earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh, Juby Babu and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)