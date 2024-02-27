Walmart and CVS store brands among eye ointments recalled. They might not be sterile

Three brands of lubricant eye ointment, including the house brands of CVS and Walmart, have been recalled by India’s Brassica Pharma “due to a lack of sterility assurance at the facility noted during an inspection by the FDA.”

That’s from Brassica Pharma’s announcement, posted on the FDA site Monday afternoon, that CVS Health’s Lubricant Eye Ointment; AACE Pharmaceuticals Lubricant PM Ointment; Walmart’s Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment and Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment had been pulled from shelves and need to be taken out of medicine cabinets.

“For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm,” says the recall notice’s risk statement. “These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.”

READ MORE: Personal and gun safes sold by Walmart, Amazon recalled after faulty lock incidents

Here’s what’s recalled:

▪ AACE Pharmaceuticals Lubricant PM Ointment, UPC Code 371406124356. Lot Nos.. A2G01 and A2G02, expiration June 2024; A3F08 and A3F09, expiration May 2025; and A3J17 and A3J18, expiration September 2025.

AACE Pharmaceuticals Lubricant PM Ointment FDA

▪ CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 050428634141. Lot Nos.. A2F03, expiration May 25; A2I02, expiration August 2024; A2L02, expiration November 2024; A3C04, expiration February 2025; and A3H04, expiration July 2025.

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment FDA

▪ Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 681131395298. Lot Nos.. A2E01, expiration April 2024; A2L05, expiration November 2024; A3B01, expiration January 2025; A3C01, expiration February 2025; A3H05, expiration July 2025.

Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment FDA

▪ Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 681131395304. Lot Nos.. A2D08, expiration March 2024; A2F02, expiration May 2024; A2I03, expiration August 2024; A2L03 and A2L04, expiration November 2024; A3C03 and A3C05, February 2025; A3H01 and A3H03, expiration July 2025.

Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment FDA

If you have any of these recalled ointments, return them to the store for a refund. If you have questions about the recall, contact Brassica Pharma at 833-225-9564 or info@brassicapharma.com.

If you have a medical problem from these or any over-the-counter or prescription drug, see a medical professional first. Then contact the FDA MedWatch program either online or by calling 800-332-1088.