Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: The 95+ best Walmart deals still going on this week
Updated at 11:39 a.m. EST: Walmart's extended Cyber Monday deals are still going, and we're keeping this page updated live with all the best prices. The Walmart Cyber Week sale is a great opportunity to knock out the rest of your holiday shopping and save big. Check back often to see what's on our list of the top 10 best Walmart deals you can still shop right now. —Alex Kane, Reviewed
Cyber Monday 2022 came and went on Monday, but great deals are still live across many of your favorite retailers. Walmart still has just about anything you're looking for on sale, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. Those Walmart Black Friday deals you missed? Some of them haven't gone anywhere. Take a look at some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still going on.
Shop the ongoing Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Featured Cyber Monday Walmart deals
Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
If you don’t already have one, a good robot vacuum cleaner will change your life. And we’re big fans of the Eufy RoboVac’s cleaning power. Another Eufy model we tried nabbed our best-value pick among robot vacs; think of it as the perfect bang-for-buck option. They often have some trouble navigating tight spaces, but they’re get your floor clean in no time. And you can save about $200 on a new one for Cyber Monday.
Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)
LG C2 65-Inch Gallery Edition Smart TV
Looking for a new 4K gaming TV or outstanding image quality for your favorite shows and movies? Our reviewer adored the LG C2 OLED, which “dazzles with spectacular picture quality that leaps off the screen.” It’s got a thin, clean design; it offers all the features and performances you might want for next-gen gaming or at-home movie viewing; it puts all your favorite streaming apps right at your fingertips with the handy remote. Why not save yourself some serious cash and get a great new TV while you’re at it?
LG C2 Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $2,089.31)
10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can still shop this week. Enjoy markdowns on Dyson, LG and Vitamix products with these limited-time deals.
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696 (Save $803)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $969.99 (Save up to $229.01)
Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals
Save on Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL
TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart's Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio's reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.
Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $178 (Save $46)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696 (Save $200.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals
Save up to $500 on laptops right now
Whether you're in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook FHD, Intel® Pentium® Silver, Quad Core, 128GB Storage, 4GB Memory for $139 (Save $30)
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop, 14" FHD Touch, Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD for $324 (Save $35.99)
HP 14" Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $399 (Save $30)
MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6" Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB Memory, 256GB NVMe SSD for $537 (Save $62)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6" with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics for $1,349 (Save $150)
Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals
Fujifilm instant camera, JBL waterproof speaker and more
Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we've tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $40.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals
Deals on Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego, Barbie
The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.
Disney Princess Fold 'n Go Celebration Castle for $25 (Save $14.97)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 (Save $17.22)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4 in 1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $88 (Save $31.99)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
Walmart Cyber Monday clothing deals
Deep discounts on Michael Kors, Hanes, Wrangler
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Wrangler Men’s and Big Men’s Regular Fit Jeans with Flex for $13 (Save $6.98)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $16 (Save $26)
Portland Boot Company Women's Faux Fur Trim Chelsea Boot for $23.99 (Save $36)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket for $29.99 (Save $10)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $139.99
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $183.72 (Save $106.23)
Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Epic deals on KitchenAid, Ninja and Keurig appliances
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart's the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $349.99 (Save $90.01)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $39.97
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.98 (Save $29.02)
Nutribullet Pro 32 oz. Personal Blender for $59.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set for $99 (Save $30)
Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deals
Elden Ring, Animal Crossing, Horizon: Forbidden West are on sale
Walmart offers many games for sale during Cyber Week. If you're one of the many who've been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be your lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it's gone!
RUNMUS Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling Mic (PS4, Xbox One, PC) for $13.39 (Save $22.60)
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5 for $20 (Save $39.99)
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $35 (Save $24.99)
Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 and 5 for $35 (Save $34.99)
Meta Quest 2 bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349
Walmart Cyber Monday beauty deals
Shop savings on the Revlon One-Step, Burberry Touch and more
Revlon Perfect Heat Ceramic Turbo Hair Dryer for $19.99 (Save $5)
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum for Women for $27.72 (Save $69.28)
Slip Moonflower Nights Ornament Scrunchie Set for $20 (Save $16)
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women for $36.99 (Save $65.01)
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.49 (Save $40.51)
Coach for Men Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $47.99 (Save $37.01)
Philips Norelco Aquatouch Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver $49.96 (Save $30.01)
Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Save on the Dyson cordless vacuum, Shark Robot Vacuum and others
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $20 (Save $19.98)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $100)
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean for $299 (Save $300)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 (Save $150)
Walmart Cyber Monday home deals
Tools, treadmill, kitchen trash cans are discounted right now
Better Homes & Gardens Kitchen Step Trash Can for $35 (Save $14.98)
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Spot Carpet Cleaner for $49 (Save $44)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with 30-day Membership Trial for $497 (Save $100)
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $269.99 (Save $222.01)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart Cyber Monday mattress deals
Price cuts on Serta, Leesa, Zinus mattresses
Nap Queen Elizabeth 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $119 (Save up to $108)
Serta Perfect Sleeper Nestled Night 10" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $399 (Save up to $365.29)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10" Hybrid Mattress from $199 (Save $30)
Nap Queen Victoria 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $209 (Save $50)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress from $969.99 (Save up to $760.33)
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $15.80 (Save up to $52.02)
Walmart Cyber Monday furniture deals
Save on ottomans, nightstands, desk chairs and more
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse 1-Drawer Nightstand Set of 2 from $119 (Save $48)
Woven Paths Open Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 80 Inches from $183.81
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $198 (Save $261.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday sporting goods deals
Save on golf balls, putting mats and more
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $297 (Save $300)
Walmart Cyber Monday tire deals
Cooper Tires, Goodyear and more tires on sale now
BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 225/65R16 100H Passenger Tire for $78.02 (Save $13.96)
Iris Aures All Season P235/70R16 106H SUV/Crossover Tire for $89.03 (Save $16.35)
Pirelli Scorpion STR All Season P245/50R20 102H Light Truck Tire for $124.11 (Save $35.88)
Pirelli Scorpion All Season 265/50R20 SUV/Crossover Tire for $195.79 (Save $42.71)
Does Walmart have Cyber Monday?
Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart's starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.
When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?
Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.
Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?
Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.
What is Walmart Deals for Days?
Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.
What is Walmart Plus?
What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
