Walmart Cyber Monday deals end today! This top-rated HP laptop is under $200, plus score a Shark robovac for 50% off

Feel secure about your home security. These flood lights are equipped with 210 super bright LEDs, which provide extra brightness and a more visible range of vision. In fact, each of the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensors are easy to adjust based on your requirements — up to a 270-degree wide angle and 26-foot distance. It's also made of a super durable material, so these lights can stand up to the elements — its waterproof rating ensures it's designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. "I've had these lights installed for about two weeks now and they're truly awesome!" said this enlightened shopper. "I purchased a set of two for the front and installed one over the garage door, and one over two front windows. They were easy to attach to the aluminum siding, and have so far withstood a couple of windy thunderstorms without blowing off or loosening. You won't be sorry. I will be purchasing more for my backyard."