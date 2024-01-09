Walmart debuts generative AI search and AI replenishment features at CES

Sarah Perez
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon is offering a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI, and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers.

At the trade show, the company revealed a handful of new products, including two AI-powered tools for managing product search and replenishment, as well as a new beta AR social commerce platform called "Shop with Friends." It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates.

Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names. For example, you could ask Walmart to return search results for things needed for a "football watch party," instead of specifically typing in searches for chips, wings, drinks, or a 90-inch TV. These enhanced search results will span categories, rivaling Google's SGE (Search Generative Experience), which can recommend products and show various factors to consider, along with reviews, prices, images, and more.

Image Credits: Walmart

Ahead of CES, the company had demonstrated an AI shopping assistant that would let customers interact with a chatbot as they shopped, to ask questions and receive personalized product suggestions, as well. At the time, Walmart teased that a generative AI-powered search feature was also in the works. It suggested customers could ask for things like a "unicorn-themed birthday party" and get results like unicorn-themed napkins, balloons, streamers, and more. Now the feature is rolling out on mobile devices, iOS first.

Another potentially promising use of AI involves the replenishment of frequently ordered items.

Walmart will initially test this use case with Walmart InHome Replenishment, which will use AI and its existing replenishment expertise combined to create online shopping carts for customers with items they regularly order. Because it's only available through the InHome program, these items are then delivered to a customer's fridge in their kitchen or garage using the smart lock-powered InHome delivery service.

Image Credits: Walmart

However, if the feature works well, it's not hard to imagine how it could be put to use to offer replenishment of other household items as well, similar to Amazon's Subscribe-and-Save.

Surprisingly, Amazon has not yet leveraged AI to do the same (i.e. to augment or replace Dash Replenishment). However, the online retailer has been putting AI to work in other ways, including by helping connect customers with the right product by summarizing product reviews, highlighting key attributes, or helping them find clothes that fit. 

Another new Walmart product making a debut at CES is "Shop with Friends," an AR shopping tool that lets customers share virtual outfits they create with their friends and then get feedback on their finds.

Image Credits: Walmart

CEO Doug McMillon referred to the suite of new products as something he called "adaptive retail" -- that is, retail experiences that are personalized and flexible.

"While omnichannel retail has been around for decades, this new type of retail – adaptive retail – takes it a step further, said Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer, and chief development officer, Walmart Inc., in a statement shared ahead of the CES keynote. "It’s retail that is not only e-commerce or in-store, but a single, unified retail experience that seamlessly blends the best aspects of all channels. And for Walmart, adaptive retail is rooted in a clear focus on people," he said. 

The company touched on other ways it's employing AI, as well. Walmart's Sam's Club will introduce an AI and computer vision-powered technology that helps solve the problem of waiting in line for receipt verification when exiting the store. The pilot, currently running in 10 locations, will confirm members have paid for their items without requiring a store associate to check their charts. Instead, computer vision tech will capture images of customers' carts and AI will speed the process of matching cart items to sales. Walmart expects to bring the tech to its nearly 600 clubs by year-end.

In another area, Walmart's generative AI tool for store associates, My Assistant, will be expanded to 11 countries outside the U.S. in 2024, where it will work in employees' native languages. Already, the tool has become available in Canada, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua and is on track for launches in India and South Africa. My Assistant helps employees with writing, summarizing large documents, and offering "thought starters" to spark creativity, Walmart says.

Image Credits: Walmart

On the matter of AI, McMillon stressed that the company wouldn't prioritize the technology without considering the potential implications. Instead, Walmart's "underlying principle is that we should use technology to serve people and not the other way around," he said.

Still, he admitted that AI will mean some jobs will be eliminated.

" No doubt some tasks will go away and some roles will change. And some of them should, like the ones that involve lifting heavy weights or doing repetitive tasks," the exec explained. "As that's happening, we're designing new roles that our associates tell us are more enjoyable and satisfying, and also often result in higher pay. So we're investing to help our associates transition to this shared future," McMillon added.

Outside of AI, Walmart is looking to other new technology for faster deliveries. The company announced it's expanding its drone delivery service in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro to 1.8 million households, or 75% of the metroplex area. The deliveries, which take place in 30 minutes or less, are powered by Wing and Zipline. Walmart also notes that 75% of the 120,000 items in a Walmart Supercenter meet the size and weight requirements for drone delivery. To date, Walmart has done over 20,000 drone deliveries in its two-year trial.

This story is developing...

Read more about CES 2024 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2024 on TechCrunch

Walmart experiments with generative AI tools that can help you plan a party or decorate

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and -- of course --  Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Watch Qualcomm's CES 2024 keynote on its highly anticipated AI-powered chip

    Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.

  • AI aids nation-state hackers but also helps US spies to find them, says NSA cyber director

    Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.

  • Amazon turns to AI to help customers find clothes that fit when shopping online

    After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, e-commerce giant Amazon today shared how it's now using AI technology to help customers shop for apparel online. The company explains it's now using large language models, generative AI and machine learning to power four AI-powered features that will help customers find clothing that fits -- an ongoing challenge when shopping online and the leading cause for apparel returns. Often, that's in part because today's consumers will buy an item in multiple sizes or colors and then return those that don't work out, as the process of home try-ons and shipping items back has become easier.

  • CES 2024: How to watch live as Sony, Samsung and more reveal hardware, AI updates

    CES 2024 is finally upon us, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.

  • How to watch Intel's CES 2024 keynote

    Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.

  • Google Gemini: Everything you need to know about the new generative AI platform

    Google's trying to make waves with Gemini, a new generative AI platform that recently made its big debut. To make it easier to keep up with the latest Gemini developments, we've put together this handy guide, which we'll keep updated as new Gemini models and features are released. Gemini is Google's long-promised, next-gen generative AI model family, developed by Google's AI research labs DeepMind and Google Research.

  • What Samsung announced at its CES 2024 press conference focused on 'AI for all'

    Samsung is hosting a press conference at CES this year and it’s going to feature plenty of AI. The whole thing goes down on January 8 at 5PM ET and you can watch in a number of ways.

  • What is the 'AI zoom out' trend on TikTok, and why are users concerned?

    One of the latest trends on TikTok is scaring many of the users.

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • Apple is reportedly looking to team up with news publishers to train its AI

    Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.

  • Top robotics names discuss humanoids, generative AI and more

    What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Matthew Johnson-Roberson, CMU: Generative AI, through its ability to generate novel data and solutions, will significantly bolster the capabilities of robots. It could enable them to better generalize across a wide range of tasks, enhance their adaptability to new environments and improve their ability to autonomously learn and evolve.

  • Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams

    Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia to rabbit's pocket AI to Kodiak's autonomous semi truck

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.

  • Tack One launches an improved version of its location tracker for children and seniors

    Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.

  • SAG-AFTRA strikes deal for AI voice acting licensing in video games at CES 2024

    SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games.

  • XPeng shows an electric helicopter super car hybrid at CES 2024

    XPeng Aeroht, a division of Chinese car company Xpeng, reveals a fantastical concept that combines a flashy sports car and a helicopter at CES 2024.

  • Mercedes touts new MB.OS infotainment at CES with AI, more immersive navigation

    Today at CES 2024, Mercedes says that the first vehicles that will host MB.OS will be its family of MMA platform vehicles like the CLA, GLA and GLB.

  • VinFast Wild electric pickup truck concept revealed at CES 2024

    VinFast Wild electric pickup truck concept revealed at CES 2024. It has Italian a midgate.

  • EU checking if Microsoft's OpenAI investment falls under merger rules

    The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.