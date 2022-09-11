Walmart discovers worker stole nearly $200,000 in cash from store, NJ prosecutor says

A Walmart worker is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from a store in New Jersey, a prosecutor says.

The 39-year-old from Mendham stole the money from Walmart at least 15 separate times, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

She worked at Walmart’s Mansfield Township location and was arrested on Sept. 7 following a police investigation, a Sept. 8 news release from the prosecutor’s office says.

This came after Walmart realized large amounts of money were missing from the store, according to the office.

The worker was charged with second-degree theft and faces up to ten years in state prison, the release says.

McClatchy News contacted Walmart for comment on Sept. 11.

Store surveillance footage captured the worker stealing the cash, court records show, according to Lehighvalleylive.com.

She was in charge of handling cash bank deposits, and “admitted to taking the cash from the bank deposits on various occasions, and to taking several thousand dollars during those occasions,” court documents state, the outlet reported.

Mansfield Township is roughly 60 miles west of New York City.

