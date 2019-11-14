Walmart E-Commerce Growth, Economic Overview & Buy PLOW Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains discusses some of the latest U.S.-China trade war news that points to signs of a setback. We then take a look at Walmart’s WMT blowout quarterly earnings, driven by e-commerce expansion, and dive into other quarterly results. The episode then closes with why Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment.

The U.S. and President Trump have reportedly hit another bump in the road as they try to reach a so-called “phase one” trade deal. The divide centers around everything from the amount of U.S. agricultural goods Beijing will buy to technology transfers and tariffs.

Despite the continued uncertainty and the start of President Trump’s impeachment hearings, both the Dow and the S&P 500 closed at new record highs Wednesday. And another valuable economic indicator shows that U.S. investors’ recession fears have cooled.

Meanwhile, Walmart stock soared to new highs Thursday on impressive comps and e-commerce growth. And the world’s largest retailer has proven it is more than ready for the Amazon AMZN age.

Wall Street now looks to Target TGT, Home Depot HD, Lowe’s LOW, Macy’s M, and other retailers all set to report their quarterly results next week.

Disney DIS stock also struck a brand new high after millions signed up for its new streaming TV service on the first day. Disney+ will now try to take on incumbent power Netflix NFLX, fellow newcomer Apple (AAPL), and others.

Cisco CSCO shares suffered a far different fate. And Nvidia NVDA takes center stage after the closing bell.

The episode then ends with why investors might want to consider buying Douglas Dynamics stock right now.

