Walmart earnings, retail sales, and housing data: What to know in the week ahead

Emily McCormick
·Reporter

Once traders return from Monday's Presidents Day holiday, data on the strength of the U.S. consumer will be in focus, with the Commerce Department's monthly retail sales report and earnings results from retail giant Walmart (WMT) each on tap. A bevy of housing data is also due for release.

Consensus economists are looking for retail sales to rise by 0.9% in January over December, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. This would mark the first increase in three months after a year-end slump, and coincide with the rollout of stimulus checks to most Americans.

"The 1.2% month-over-month rebound in retail sales we expect in January is partly due to a price-related increase in gasoline sales, but we think underlying control group and food services spending also picked up for the first time since September," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Friday. "Stimulus checks hit most Americans' bank accounts in early January, and new infection numbers fell throughout the month in most states. A rate of high-frequency indicators, including card transaction data, suggest that spending has begun to stabilize or even edge up."

Recent credit card transaction data from Bank of America appeared to reflect stronger purchasing trends at the beginning of the year.

"Since the beginning of the year, total card spending is running at an average 5.6% year-over-year pace, up notably from the December average of 2.5% year-over-year," Bank of America economists Michelle Meyer and Anna Zhou wrote in a note last week. "Looking at the monthly average, we find that retail sales ex-autos increased an impressive 4.6% month-over-month seasonally adjusted for January, setting up for what we expect to be a very strong Census Bureau report on February 17."

December's 0.7% drop in monthly retail sales came as sales at restaurants, bars, department stores and electronic stores slid further. Even sales in the category of "non-store retailers" — which approximates e-commerce sales — fell in December, but remained higher by more than 19% over the same month last year. And while retail sales have fallen on a month-over-month basis for the past three months, they have remained higher year-over-year to exceed pre-COVID levels since the summer.

Walmart earnings

One retailer in particular, however, has so far seen sales consistently power higher throughout much of the pandemic. Walmart's fourth-quarter results, due for release Thursday afternoon, are likely to show another surge in sales growth and profitability, as customers especially turned to big-box retailers to consolidate shopping trips during the pandemic.

A worker and a shopper are seen wearing masks at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker and a shopper are seen wearing masks at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Same-store sales in the U.S. are expected to grow another 6.4%, matching the growth rate from the third quarter. Investors will also be looking to see whether Walmart managed to maintain momentum in e-commerce to keep pace with competitors like Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT). The company grew e-commerce sales 79% in the third quarter, though this slowed from the 97% rate from the prior period. Walmart's management also offered only scant details on the rollout of Walmart+, its competitor to Amazon Prime, which launched in September. And so far the company has not officially disclosed the number of paid members to the subscription service. Plus, COVID-19 costs may have continued to cut into the company's margins: Walmart reported $600 million in incremental expenses due to the virus in the third quarter, mostly due to bonuses for employees and safety measures.

Results from Walmart's fiscal fourth quarter, which spans from November through January, will also include impacts from Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, which took on a different format this year due to the pandemic. Walmart offered additional days of Black Friday deals on its website and in stores to mitigate some of the foot traffic to stores on the traditional shopping extravaganza, matching a similar strategy taken by peer retailers like Target around the holiday.

Housing data

The U.S. housing market has been one of the standout parts of the economy during the pandemic, with home purchases and refinances soaring against a backdrop of ultra-low interest rates.

This week's housing data is expected to reflect some moderation in this sector.

The Commerce Department's housing starts report on Thursday is expected to show that both new-home construction and permits for future construction retreated from a 14-year high. December's housing starts had surged 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.669 million, the highest level since 2006. After such a strong year-end bounce, consensus economists are looking for starts to tick down by 0.7% in January.

"Sharp increases in single-family homes in the Midwest and South, which led the jump in housing starts in December, appear unsustainable and likely reverted partially in January. We expect a 3.6% decline in national single-family housing starts," Nomura economist Lewis Alexander wrote in a note. "That said, a broad-based rise in permits for new single-family homes in December suggests the slowdown in January should be temporary."

Permits, which serve as a gauge of future homebuilding, are expected to drop by 2.1% after a 4.2% jump in December, which had also brought permits to the highest level since 2006.

Existing home sales, due out from the National Association of Realtors on Friday, is also expected to show a drop compared to December, as winter weather compounded with mounting affordability and supply pressures pull down buyer activity.

"Pending home sales, contract signings that lead existing home sales (contract closings), have remained relative weak with four consecutive monthly declines starting in September," Alexander added. "While remaining at an elevated level, supply shortages and affordability concerns amid rapid home price appreciation appear to be weighing on sales."

Earnings Calendar

  • Monday: N/A

  • Tuesday: CVS (CVS), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Palantir (PLTR) before market open; Avis Budget Group (CAR), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), American International Group (AIG) after market close

  • Wednesday: Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Shopify (SHOP) before market open; Boston Beer Company (SAM), Twilio (TWLO), Marathon Oil (MRO), The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) after market close

  • Thursday: Walmart (WMT), Marriott (MAR) before market open; Applied Materials (AMAT), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Dropbox (DBX), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Roku (ROKU) after market close

  • Friday: Deere (DE) before market open

Economic Calendar

  • Monday: N/A

  • Tuesday: Empire Manufacturing, February (6.0 expected, 3.5 in January); Total Net TIC Flows, December ($214.1 billion in November); Net Long-Term TIC Flows, December ($149.2 billion in November)

  • Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended February 12 (-4.1% during prior week); Producer Price Index, month-over-month, January (0.2% expected, 0.1% in December); Producer Price Index excluding food and energy, month-over-month, January (0.2% expected, 0.1% in December); Producer Price Index, year-over-year, January (0.8% expected, 0.8% in November); Producer Price Index excluding food and energy, year-over-year, January (1.1% expected, 1.2% in December); Retail Sales advance, month-over-month, January (0.9% expected, -0.7% in December); Retail Sales excluding autos and gas, month-over-month, January (0.9% expected, -1.4% in December); Industrial Production month-over-month, January (0.4% expected, 1.6% in December); Capacity Utilization, January (74.9% expected, 74.5% in December); NAHB Housing Market Index, February (83 expected, 83 in January); FOMC Meeting Minutes

  • Thursday: Housing starts, January (1.650 million expected, 1.669 million in December); Building Permits, January (1.670 million expected, 1.704 million in December); Initial jobless claims, week ended February 13 (793,000 during prior week); Continuing claims, week ended Feb. 6 (4.545 million during prior week); Import Price Index, month-over-month, January (1.0% expected, 0.9% in December); Export Price Index, month-over-month, January (1.0% expected, 1.1% in December)

  • Friday: Markit US Manufacturing PMI, February preliminary (58.8 expected, 59.2 in January); Markit US Composite PMI, February preliminary (58.7 in January); Markit U.S. Services PMI, February preliminary (57.8 expected, 58.3 in January); Existing home sales, January (6.55 million expected, 6.76 million in December)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Latest Stories

  • Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

    Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death. The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.

  • Shell in Nigeria: Polluted communities 'can sue in English courts'

    The UK Supreme Court's ruling is a victory for communities severely hit by pollution in the Niger Delta.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Snow, freezing rain forecast for U.S. heartland on Valentine's Day weekend

    A fresh wave of wintry weather will keep a vast swath of the United States in a deep chill over Valentine's Day weekend, forecasters said on Friday, an outlook that should encourage pandemic-weary Americans to stay home and snuggle up around a fireplace. Snow and freezing rain could fall from Seattle to Washington, D.C., and from North Dakota to Louisiana, said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

  • Dozens hurt in fire on Iran-Afghanistan border

    Hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded close to Afghanistan's border with Iran on Saturday, injuring dozens of people. The fire tore through a customs post in the border town of Islam Qala, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage.Video obtained by Reuters showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.Iranian authorities sent ambulances and fire engines across the border to help tackle the blaze, which as of Saturday had reportedly been brought under control.NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were also asked to help contain the fire.A western official monitoring the situation told Reuters at least 60 people had been injured. Afghan officials gave a lower casualty toll, but said that number could rise.Iranian state media reported that about 500 vehicles had been burnt.Officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.Initial reports suggested the blaze started after a gas tanker exploded.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Kohima: Britain's 'forgotten' battle that changed the course of WWII

    A group of British-Indian soldiers held off an entire Japanese division for three months in 1944.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games. The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations will begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak

    Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, as tests came back positive for the virus after at least three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016. The seven patients fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. Those still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the health ministry said. It was not clear if the person buried on February 1 had also died of Ebola. She was a nurse at a local health centre who died from an unspecified illness after being transferred for treatment to Nzerekore, a city near the border with Liberia and Ivory Coast. "Faced with this situation and in accordance with international health regulations, the Guinean government declares an Ebola epidemic," the ministry said in a statement. The 2013-2016 outbreak of Ebola in West Africa started in Nzerekore, whose proximity to busy borders hampered efforts to contain the virus. It went on to kill at least 11,300 people with the vast majority of cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Fighting Ebola again will place additional strain on health services in Guinea as they battle the coronavirus. Guinea, a country of around 12 million, has so far recorded 14,895 coronavirus infections and 84 deaths. The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher death rate than Covid-19, but unlike coronavirus it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. The ministry said health workers are working to trace and isolate the contacts of the Ebola cases and will open a treatment centre in Goueke, which is less than an hour's drive from Nzerekore.

  • 'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid

    HealthCare.gov’s market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday for a special three-month sign-up window as the Democratic-led Congress pushes a boost in financial help that could cut premiums by double digits. This enrollment period during the coronavirus pandemic is an early test of President Joe Biden’s strategy to use the Affordable Care Act as a springboard toward health coverage for all. Advancing on a parallel track, the new COVID-19 relief bill from House Democrats would offer a generous, though temporary, increase in subsidies for people covered by the law known as “Obamacare.”

  • Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn't phoned him yet, envoy says

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that U.S. President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israel's ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, seeking to play down the lack of direct contact so far. There has been speculation that the Democratic president could be signalling displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with former President Donald Trump, who called Netanyahu two days after his inauguration in 2017. On Friday, the White House denied that Biden was intentionally snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, saying the two leaders would speak soon.

  • One in custody in connection with suspected human smuggling incident

    In a chilling 911 call this week, a migrant told Texas dispatchers that he and about 80 others were trapped in a tank truck. They have not been found.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Biden makes first trip as U.S. president to rustic Camp David retreat

    Joe Biden arrived on Friday for his first weekend as U.S. president at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washington. Nestled in the Catoctin Mountains, the heavily guarded compound operated by the U.S. Navy provided a refuge for Jimmy Carter to fish and George W. Bush to ride his mountain bike. A coating of snow in the mountains provided a wintry landscape for Biden and his family.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want

    Many Europeans are desperate for a coronavirus vaccine. As AstraZeneca shots are rolling out to European Union nations this month, joining the Pfizer and Moderna doses already available, some people are balking at being offered a vaccine that they perceive — fairly or not — as second-best. Poland began vaccinating teachers Friday with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.

  • Kosovo votes in election that could complicate dialogue with Serbia

    Kosovars began voting on Sunday in a parliamentary election that an anti-establishment party is expected to win, further complicating Western efforts to resolve the country's decades-long territorial dispute with Serbia. Opinion polls suggest the Vetevendosje party will win 45% to 55% of the vote among ethnic Albanians, who make up 90% of Kosovo's 1.9 million population. Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti, who served as prime minister for five months last year, has won support on pledges to fight widespread corruption and on a stance that there should be no compromise in a dialogue with Serbia, which lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed its forces.

  • Veteran GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project

    Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, one of the faces of the so-called Never Trump movement, announced Friday that he has resigned from the board of the Lincoln Project. The move comes after a tumultuous week in which revelations surfaced that the organization, an influential critic of former President Donald Trump, knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving one of its co-founders several months before acknowledging them publicly. Schmidt made the announcement in a lengthy post on Twitter in which he shared a personal account of sexual abuse from a Boy Scout medic, a yearslong fight with depression and an apology for posting the private messages of a former Lincoln Project official a day earlier.