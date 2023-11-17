Walmart employee disciplined for being ‘mouthy’ threatens to shoot co-worker, cops say

A Walmart employee with a gun inside her vehicle threatened to shoot one of her co-workers, Oklahoma police say.

The threat happened Thursday, Nov. 16, at a Walmart in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers were called to the store after multiple workers heard the woman threaten to shoot another employee, police said. The officers found her sitting in her vehicle when they arrived.

The woman told officers she “had recently been disciplined for being ‘mouthy’ and was upset after her shift,” police said. She admitted to making the threat.

A loaded pistol was found in the employee’s car, according to police.

She was arrested and charged with threatening a violent act. The worker was jailed on a $25,000 bond, jail records show.

