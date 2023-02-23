Walmart employee filmed child pornography in store while working, Alabama cops say

A Walmart employee is facing charges after he was accused of producing child pornography while at work in the store, Alabama police say.

The 25-year-old man, Ethan Richardson, was an employee at a Walmart in south Cullman when police were alerted about an incident with a minor on Feb. 4.

Police spokesperson Adam Clark told McClatchy News that Richardson was on duty when he allegedly used a personal device to record a minor.

Clark told WBMA that officers had arrived at the Walmart to investigate an unrelated theft when they were told about the incident.

Richardson was arrested and charged with production and possession of child pornography on Feb. 22.

Walmart said in a statement to WBMA that Richardson was no longer employed by the store.

Cullman is 50 miles north of Birmingham.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

